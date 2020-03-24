Cowlitz sheriff's deputies arrest Kelso man accused of bow assault

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrested a Kelso man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend in the head with a bow and arrow.

At about 3:15 a.m., deputies arrived at the 8500 block of Rose Valley Road, where a woman reported she was assaulted by Issac Donovan Jason Gabbard, 47.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman said that when she went to Gabbard's trailer to get her dog, Gabbard threw a bottle of bleach at her vehicle, breaking the windshield. As she got into the car and began backing out of the driveway, Gabbard approached with a compound bow and fired at her. The arrow flew through the open driver's door window and struck the woman in the head. A passenger in the car said he crouched in his seat, fearing that he would be struck.

The woman was bleeding from a cut on the back of her head when reached by deputies. A beanie she'd been wearing was found with an arrow pierced through it. The woman's hair and material from the beanie was stuck to the broadhead tip of the arrow, deputies say. Two compound bows were located on scene.

The victim's injuries were not life threatening, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Gabbard, who admitted that he had fired an arrow into the car. He said he believed the people in the car were going to get out and assault him. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree assault and third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.