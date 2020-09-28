Cowlitz Search and Rescue looking for missing teen at Mount St. Helens

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Search and Rescue and Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy at Mount St. Helens for the second day after he disappeared Sunday afternoon.

The teen was hiking with his family when he left the Hummocks Trail off Spirit Lake Highway to use the bathroom and didn't return, according to the Sunday dispatch report. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt and had no cellphone or other supplies, according to the report.

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers and Search and Rescue volunteers Sunday talked to several hikers and called out using a PA system and siren blasts, according to the dispatch report.

According to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management, no additional temporary volunteers are needed to help search. Members of qualified search and rescue teams should contact their team leader for information, according to the department.

This story will be updated.

