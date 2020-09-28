 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz Search and Rescue looking for missing teen at Mount St. Helens
0 comments

Cowlitz Search and Rescue looking for missing teen at Mount St. Helens

{{featured_button_text}}
Missing teen

A 16-year-old boy disappeared Sunday afternoon when hiking with his family on the Hummocks Trail. He was wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes. 

 Courtesy of Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management

Cowlitz County Search and Rescue and Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy at Mount St. Helens for the second day after he disappeared Sunday afternoon. 

The teen was hiking with his family when he left the Hummocks Trail off Spirit Lake Highway to use the bathroom and didn't return, according to the Sunday dispatch report. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt and had no cellphone or other supplies, according to the report. 

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers and Search and Rescue volunteers Sunday talked to several hikers and called out using a PA system and siren blasts, according to the dispatch report. 

According to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management, no additional temporary volunteers are needed to help search. Members of qualified search and rescue teams should contact their team leader for information, according to the department. 

This story will be updated. 

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News