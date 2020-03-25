Cowlitz 2's Baker's Corner station is open for business

Ten or 15 minutes may not sound like much. But just tell that to someone suffering a heart attack or fighting a house fire.

Last week’s opening of Cowlitz 2’s new $3.2 million Baker’s Corner fire station could allow medics and firefighters to save that much time responding to calls west and northwest of the Longview city limits, Cowlitz 2 officials said.

“If I’m having chest pain, calling 911 early, taking aspirin, those increase your odds,” Battalion Chief Jason Sanders said. “And having us closer increases your odds. We still may not be successful, but by cutting those 10 to 15 minutes off, you now have that much more chance. ... It ends up being way better service for our citizens.”

Some calls to that area have been handled by the Columbia Heights or Vine Street stations, forcing fire trucks and ambulances to squeeze through the city. In addition to “drastically” improved response times, the new station will improve safety, because fewer first responders will need to rush westbound on Ocean Beach Highway to reach those calls, Sanders said.

The station is now staffed and fully operational, and firefighters and EMTs are taking new precautions to keep themselves and 911 callers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.