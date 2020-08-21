Cowlitz reports two new COVID-19 cases; Wahkiakum reports 6th case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 520, with 406 considered recovered.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the health department. The county has recorded six COVID-19 deaths.

Wahkiakum County reported its sixth COVID-19 case Friday. The individual is in self-quarantine and does not have symptoms, according to the health department. The health department will notify close contacts of the person, and the possibility of community spread from the patient is low, according to a department press release.

The county last reported a new case in June. Wahkiakum County has the second lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the state Department of Health. Garfield County has the fewest with only four confirmed cases.

