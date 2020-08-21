 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz reports two new COVID-19 cases; Wahkiakum reports 6th case
0 comments

Cowlitz reports two new COVID-19 cases; Wahkiakum reports 6th case

{{featured_button_text}}
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 520, with 406 considered recovered. 

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the health department. The county has recorded six COVID-19 deaths. 

Wahkiakum County reported its sixth COVID-19 case Friday. The individual is in self-quarantine and does not have symptoms, according to the health department. The health department will notify close contacts of the person, and the possibility of community spread from the patient is low, according to a department press release. 

The county last reported a new case in June. Wahkiakum County has the second lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the state Department of Health. Garfield County has the fewest with only four confirmed cases. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News