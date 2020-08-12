Cowlitz reports no new COVID cases Wednesday, the first time in 2 months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since June 1, Cowlitz County reported zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county has recorded 501 cases, with 255 considered recovered. Two patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and one outside the county, according to the health department. The county has recorded five deaths.

The county's virus activity has decreased significantly since spiking in early mid-July, according to a Monday report from the county health department. The infection rate may have leveled off but it's too early to tell for sure, according to the report.

This story will be expanded later today.

