Cowlitz reports no new COVID cases Wednesday, the first time in 2 months
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

For the first time since June 1, Cowlitz County reported zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. 

The county has recorded 501 cases, with 255 considered recovered. Two patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and one outside the county, according to the health department. The county has recorded five deaths. 

The county's virus activity has decreased significantly since spiking in early mid-July, according to a Monday report from the county health department. The infection rate may have leveled off but it's too early to tell for sure, according to the report. 

This story will be expanded later today. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

