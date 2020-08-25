Cowlitz reports four new COVID-19 cases, short test turnaround time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The average turnaround time for a COVID-19 test result in Cowlitz County has dropped to 1.5 days during the week of Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, according to a new report.

Identifying people who are positive for COVID-19 in a timely way is important to slow disease transmission, according to the county Department of Health. The county's average test turnaround time has fluctuated since March, but hovered between two and four days since the end of May, according to the report.

However, the report only analyses the turnaround time for positive tests because data on negative tests had been unavailable while the state updated its reporting system. The data was updated under the new system as of Tuesday.

The state Department of Health will now report the total number of tests instead of the total number of individuals tested, which will better reflect the testing volume, according to the department. With the new system, Washington will be more in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states' methodologies.