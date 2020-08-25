Cowlitz reports four new COVID-19 cases, short test turnaround time

The average turnaround time for a COVID-19 test result in Cowlitz County has dropped to 1.5 days during the week of Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, according to a new report.
Identifying people who are positive for COVID-19 in a timely way is important to slow disease transmission, according to the county Department of Health. The county's average test turnaround time has fluctuated since March, but hovered between two and four days since the end of May, according to the report.
However, the report only analyses the turnaround time for positive tests because data on negative tests had been unavailable while the state updated its reporting system. The data was updated under the new system as of Tuesday.
The state Department of Health will now report the total number of tests instead of the total number of individuals tested, which will better reflect the testing volume, according to the department. With the new system, Washington will be more in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states' methodologies.
Cowlitz County's test turnaround time hovered around a week in mid-March, when few tests were being done, before leveling out around three days throughout April. As the county's cases spiked in early mid-July, the average turnaround time remained between three and four days, according to the report.
The county health department plans to further analyze testing data once information about negative tests is available, according to the report.
Newly updated state data shows Cowlitz County has reported 14,354 total tests as of Monday. This is an increase of more than 3,000 from the last reported count on Aug. 12.
Cowlitz County reported four new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 529. As of Friday, 406 of the cases are considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. Additionally, Cowlitz County has recorded six COVID-19 deaths.
For the two week period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18, the county reported 29 new cases per 100,000 people. The rate classifies Cowlitz County as a moderate risk county in the state's school reopening recommendations, which suggests remote learning for high school and middle school students, while elementary students can be in-person.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.