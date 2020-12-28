 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz reports another COVID-19 death, Longview schools plan return
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Cowlitz reports another COVID-19 death, Longview schools plan return

{{featured_button_text}}
Longview School District

The Longview School Board on Monday authorized the district’s plan to start bringing students back to in-person learning in January in a divided vote.

Pre-K through fifth grade students will go back to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 11, followed by middle and high school students when authorized by new state guidelines.

Board President Don Wiitala, Board Vice President Jennifer Leach and board member Crystal Moldenhauer voted in favor of the plan. Barb Westrick voted against it and CJ Nickerson abstained.

The Dec. 16 updated metrics mark the “high” risk level as 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10%. At this level, the Department of Health recommends phasing in in-person learning in groups of 15 or fewer students for pre-K through grade 5 and for those with highest needs in any grade.

In moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, districts should prioritize both elementary and middle schoolers, and allow extra-curriculars that meet safety standards, according to the state. Where positive testing rates are below 5% and cases are below 200 per 100,000, the governor suggests high schoolers may return.

A Monday Cowlitz County COVID-19 school data report noted that the county is still in a “high” level of COVID-19 activity, even with new threshold metrics. In the most recent 14-day period there is data for, Dec. 9 through Dec. 22, there were 394 new cases per 100,000 people. That’s a sharp increase since late October, the report said, but has leveled off since early December.

Cowlitz County was at 438 new cases per 100,000 people over the time period of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said he was “confident about our safety protocols that are in place” and the district planned to expand the protocols and train more people in contract tracing.

“We’re setting up COVID-19 protocol teams in each school who are looking at the protocols in place and ways to improve upon the implementation of those protocols,” Zorn said.

Longview teacher Linda Mittleider told the board that she feels “very safe at work, in hybrid and in remote.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s very important that we open schools to as many students as we can right now, particularly for the mental health reason,” she said.

Before the vote, Wiitala encouraged the other board members to vote in favor, saying the negative effect of distance learning on students needed to be addressed.

“We need to focus on the students. That’s why we’re here,” he said. “Will there be risk involved? Certainly. But we’ve taken steps to mitigate that.”

Moldenhauer said she was excited about the resolution because "as a mom of five, their mental health is waning and they need to be back in class."

Westrick said she voted against the measure because she was worried that if students came back to school before a potential spike from Christmas holidays they would have to be sent home again. 

Zorn said that under the new guidelines, young students could stay in school, and that holiday cases would be reported by late January. 

Nickerson said he was “extremely uncomfortable” with the expanded guidance and the way the community did not take restrictions seriously. However, he said he abstained instead of voting no because he respected and trusted Zorn and the district.

“We are dealing with the results of a community problem. We still have a lot of people in this community that refuse to wear masks or social distance --they think it’s a conspiracy or some damn thing,” Nickerson said. “My family has been touched by this diseases and its ripple effects. I have grandchildren in school. I’m just not comfortable.”

Longview SEIU spokesperson Shawn Nyman said as more students start to come back, there needs to be more time and attention given to transportation because there are not enough protections for bus drivers.

Zorn said he had talked to Nyman and the district is working to address transportation concerns.

Longview Bus Driver Wanda Forgy said she wanted the board to know how “detrimental it is for the kids to not be in school.”  Olympic Elementary teacher Taryn Morgan said one of her fifth-grade students attempted to commit suicide.

“I just worry that more students will be doing this,” Morgan told the board, advocating for a return to school.

COVID-19 update

Cowlitz County recorded 92 new COVID-19 cases and one new death since Dec. 24, of a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The Monday, Dec. 28 report also listed 247 cases as recovered.

The 15th Avenue branch of Red Canoe is temporarily closed, including the drive-through, due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure, according to spokesperson Amy Davis.

She said the branch was being deep cleaned before it reopens and all community members who may have been exposed have already been notified.

Citing privacy reasons, Red Canoe spokesperson Amy Davis said the branch is not sharing additional details about the incident. That includes not disclosing whether it was an employee or credit union member.

Cleaning is still being scheduled, so there an estimated reopening date has not been set yet. The branch also needs to “make sure all our employees are healthy” before they reopen the branch and return to work, Davis said.

In the meantime, business services, home loan services and other administrative services typically offered through the branch are available by appointment in a portion of the building separate from the main branch. All other Red Canoe branches are open at this time.

The most recent death brings the total COVID-19 related deaths to 23. There have been 5 deaths of people who had COVID-19 but whose deaths were not related to the disease.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the county has tested 31,126 people for COVID-19, though the report notes that the State Department of Heath may be under-reporting testing numbers due to a large volume of incoming results.

Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services also said it received a “limited initial allotment” of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is inviting people 75 and older and Wahkiakum home healthcare workers to call 360-849-4041 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week to be placed on a vaccine scheduling list.

“WCHHS does not know how many or fast we are going to be receiving vaccines. We are prepared to continue to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible,” a Monday press release said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News