Cowlitz reports another COVID-19 death, Longview schools plan return

The Longview School Board on Monday authorized the district’s plan to start bringing students back to in-person learning in January in a divided vote.
Pre-K through fifth grade students will go back to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 11, followed by middle and high school students when authorized by new state guidelines.
Board President Don Wiitala, Board Vice President Jennifer Leach and board member Crystal Moldenhauer voted in favor of the plan. Barb Westrick voted against it and CJ Nickerson abstained.
The Dec. 16 updated metrics mark the “high” risk level as 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10%. At this level, the Department of Health recommends phasing in in-person learning in groups of 15 or fewer students for pre-K through grade 5 and for those with highest needs in any grade.
In moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, districts should prioritize both elementary and middle schoolers, and allow extra-curriculars that meet safety standards, according to the state. Where positive testing rates are below 5% and cases are below 200 per 100,000, the governor suggests high schoolers may return.
A Monday Cowlitz County COVID-19 school data report noted that the county is still in a “high” level of COVID-19 activity, even with new threshold metrics. In the most recent 14-day period there is data for, Dec. 9 through Dec. 22, there were 394 new cases per 100,000 people. That’s a sharp increase since late October, the report said, but has leveled off since early December.
Cowlitz County was at 438 new cases per 100,000 people over the time period of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said he was “confident about our safety protocols that are in place” and the district planned to expand the protocols and train more people in contract tracing.
“We’re setting up COVID-19 protocol teams in each school who are looking at the protocols in place and ways to improve upon the implementation of those protocols,” Zorn said.
Longview teacher Linda Mittleider told the board that she feels “very safe at work, in hybrid and in remote.”
“I think it’s very important that we open schools to as many students as we can right now, particularly for the mental health reason,” she said.
Before the vote, Wiitala encouraged the other board members to vote in favor, saying the negative effect of distance learning on students needed to be addressed.
“We need to focus on the students. That’s why we’re here,” he said. “Will there be risk involved? Certainly. But we’ve taken steps to mitigate that.”
Moldenhauer said she was excited about the resolution because "as a mom of five, their mental health is waning and they need to be back in class."
Westrick said she voted against the measure because she was worried that if students came back to school before a potential spike from Christmas holidays they would have to be sent home again.
Zorn said that under the new guidelines, young students could stay in school, and that holiday cases would be reported by late January.
Nickerson said he was “extremely uncomfortable” with the expanded guidance and the way the community did not take restrictions seriously. However, he said he abstained instead of voting no because he respected and trusted Zorn and the district.
“We are dealing with the results of a community problem. We still have a lot of people in this community that refuse to wear masks or social distance --they think it’s a conspiracy or some damn thing,” Nickerson said. “My family has been touched by this diseases and its ripple effects. I have grandchildren in school. I’m just not comfortable.”
Longview SEIU spokesperson Shawn Nyman said as more students start to come back, there needs to be more time and attention given to transportation because there are not enough protections for bus drivers.
Zorn said he had talked to Nyman and the district is working to address transportation concerns.
Longview Bus Driver Wanda Forgy said she wanted the board to know how “detrimental it is for the kids to not be in school.” Olympic Elementary teacher Taryn Morgan said one of her fifth-grade students attempted to commit suicide.
“I just worry that more students will be doing this,” Morgan told the board, advocating for a return to school.