Cowlitz reports another COVID-19 death, Longview schools plan return

Cowlitz County was at 438 new cases per 100,000 people over the time period of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said he was “confident about our safety protocols that are in place” and the district planned to expand the protocols and train more people in contract tracing.

“We’re setting up COVID-19 protocol teams in each school who are looking at the protocols in place and ways to improve upon the implementation of those protocols,” Zorn said.

Longview teacher Linda Mittleider told the board that she feels “very safe at work, in hybrid and in remote.”

“I think it’s very important that we open schools to as many students as we can right now, particularly for the mental health reason,” she said.

Before the vote, Wiitala encouraged the other board members to vote in favor, saying the negative effect of distance learning on students needed to be addressed.

“We need to focus on the students. That’s why we’re here,” he said. “Will there be risk involved? Certainly. But we’ve taken steps to mitigate that.”

Moldenhauer said she was excited about the resolution because "as a mom of five, their mental health is waning and they need to be back in class."