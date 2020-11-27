Cowlitz reports 36 new COVID cases; hospital occupancy soars statewide

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide has doubled in the past three weeks as cases continue to surge, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The number of confirmed and suspected virus patients in hospitals increased from 471 on Nov. 1 to 932 on Nov. 23, according to the department. The number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in ICUs increased about 75% from 124 on Nov. 1 to 214 on Nov. 23.
If this doubling continues, the state may have more than 1,800 virus patients hospitalized by mid-December, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 patients may stay in the hospital for several weeks, so occupancy will continue to rise even after admissions level off, pushing some hospitals to delay non-urgent procedures, according to the department press release.
In Southwest Washington, including Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific and Klickitat counties, 86, or 10.9%, of acute care beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Monday. The state’s goal is 10% or below. As of Monday, 16, or 19% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center transfers COVID-19 patients to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. As of last week, the Longview hospital had no plans to open a COVID-19 unit.
Clark County reported 69 COVID-19 cases hospitalized and 17 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results.
Support Local Journalism
According to data from PeaceHealth Southwest and Legacy Salmon Creek medical centers, 70.9% of licensed hospital beds and 72.6% of acute care beds were occupied as of Wednesday, Nov. 25. About 13.7% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients and those awaiting test results.
COVID-19 activity is widespread throughout the state, with case counts increasing rapidly in many counties, said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, at a Wednesday press briefing.
More than half of Washington’s 39 counties recorded rates of 200 or more new cases per 100,000 from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, Lofy said. Cowlitz County recorded about 228 new cases per 100,000 during that 14-day period, according to the state Department of Health.
Cowlitz County recorded 250 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 4 to Nov. 17, according to the county health department.
The county on Wednesday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,376. The health department did not update cases Thursday or Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Eleven virus patients were hospitalized outside the county as of Monday, and the health department did not have an updated number Tuesday or Wednesday because of the large volume of new cases.
Wahkiakum County Wednesday reported two new cases, bringing its total to 22. The cases have no known direct connection to the schools or day care at this time, according to the department of health.
Wahkiakum is the only county in the state to have less than 25 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, the most recent two-week period available from the state.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.