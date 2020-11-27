Cowlitz reports 36 new COVID cases; hospital occupancy soars statewide

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide has doubled in the past three weeks as cases continue to surge, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The number of confirmed and suspected virus patients in hospitals increased from 471 on Nov. 1 to 932 on Nov. 23, according to the department. The number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in ICUs increased about 75% from 124 on Nov. 1 to 214 on Nov. 23.

If this doubling continues, the state may have more than 1,800 virus patients hospitalized by mid-December, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 patients may stay in the hospital for several weeks, so occupancy will continue to rise even after admissions level off, pushing some hospitals to delay non-urgent procedures, according to the department press release.

In Southwest Washington, including Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific and Klickitat counties, 86, or 10.9%, of acute care beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Monday. The state’s goal is 10% or below. As of Monday, 16, or 19% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.