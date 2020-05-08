Cowlitz reports 3 new COVID cases; 5 counties OK'd for reopening Phase 2

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County on Friday, bringing the county total to 65, and state officials revealed that they are reviewing Wahkiakum County’s application to move to the next phase of reopening.
None of the Cowlitz cases is hospitalized, and the number of recovered patients increased from 19 to 25, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. A patient is considered recovered if they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began or a specimen was collected.
“While maintaining social distancing and common sense, we can safely emerge from this pandemic, while continuing to protect our high-risk, vulnerable citizens,” said an IMT press release issued Friday. “We have done a great job as a community already, and the Incident Management Team would like to encourage citizens to continue their vigilance.”
Cowlitz County remains in Phase 1 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan to re-open the economy, which began on Tuesday. The county’s tally of virus cases has nearly doubled since April 30.
Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman Friday approved applications from Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties to move to Phase 2 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan.
Businesses in the counties approved to move into the second phase must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for their industry on how to keep workers and the public safe, state leaders said. They must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in that guidance to reopen.
The plan allows counties of fewer than 75,000 residents to apply with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life if they have not had a new case of COVID in the last three weeks.
Wahkiakum, Skamania and Kittitas counties’ applications are under review, according to the Department of Health. Stevens County applied but was determined not eligible at this time.
Wahkiakum and Skamania counties both have three COVID-19 cases. Wahkaikum reported a new case Wednesday, but officials there still applied for the variance because the possibility of community spread from the individual was low, according to the health department.
Kittitas County has 16 cases, with 15 considered recovered. The county’s health department Friday reported a new case, a Twin City Foods, Inc. employee. The county’s Incident Management Team tested 158 employees on Friday, according to a press release.
The state is working to determine when and how counties with a Phase 2 variance can move to Phase 3, and considering additional options to support regional needs in reopening, according to the Department of Health press release. It would not be until Phase 4 that large gatherings such as sporting events would be allowed.
