Cowlitz reports 3 new COVID cases; 5 counties OK'd for reopening Phase 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County on Friday, bringing the county total to 65, and state officials revealed that they are reviewing Wahkiakum County’s application to move to the next phase of reopening.

None of the Cowlitz cases is hospitalized, and the number of recovered patients increased from 19 to 25, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. A patient is considered recovered if they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began or a specimen was collected.

“While maintaining social distancing and common sense, we can safely emerge from this pandemic, while continuing to protect our high-risk, vulnerable citizens,” said an IMT press release issued Friday. “We have done a great job as a community already, and the Incident Management Team would like to encourage citizens to continue their vigilance.”

Cowlitz County remains in Phase 1 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan to re-open the economy, which began on Tuesday. The county’s tally of virus cases has nearly doubled since April 30.

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman Friday approved applications from Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties to move to Phase 2 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan.