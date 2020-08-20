Cowlitz reports 2 new COVID cases; Inslee updates rules on bowling, museums

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 518. And Gov. Jay Inslee released new guidance allowing museums and league bowling in Phase 2 of his reopening plan.

As of Friday, 353 Cowlitz cases are considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and two outside, according to the health department. The county has reported six COVID-19 deaths, most recently on Wednesday.

Cowlitz County had a rate of about 44 cases per 100,000 people from July 31 to Aug. 13, according to the state Department of Health. The state’s goal to move forward in Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan had been 25 new cases per 100,000 in 14 days. However, all counties are on hold from moving forward indefinitely.

Inslee on Thursday updated guidelines and allowed museums to reopen and bowling league play in Phases 2 and 3 as long as facilities follow certain requirements. The new rules also allow “agritourism,” such as U-pick farms and tree farms, to operate in Phase 2 counties.