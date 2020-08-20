 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz reports 2 new COVID cases; Inslee updates rules on bowling, museums
0 comments

Cowlitz reports 2 new COVID cases; Inslee updates rules on bowling, museums

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 518. And Gov. Jay Inslee released new guidance allowing museums and league bowling in Phase 2 of his reopening plan.

As of Friday, 353 Cowlitz cases are considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and two outside, according to the health department. The county has reported six COVID-19 deaths, most recently on Wednesday.

Cowlitz County had a rate of about 44 cases per 100,000 people from July 31 to Aug. 13, according to the state Department of Health. The state’s goal to move forward in Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan had been 25 new cases per 100,000 in 14 days. However, all counties are on hold from moving forward indefinitely.

Inslee on Thursday updated guidelines and allowed museums to reopen and bowling league play in Phases 2 and 3 as long as facilities follow certain requirements. The new rules also allow “agritourism,” such as U-pick farms and tree farms, to operate in Phase 2 counties.

Rules for museums in Phase 2 counties, such as Cowlitz, include limiting the capacity to 25%, requiring all patrons older than 2 years old to wear masks and galleries allowing for one-way traffic flow of patrons. No events are allowed. Facilities must also provide hand sanitizer to patrons and frequently sanitize.

Bowling alleys located in Phase 2 and 3 counties may reopen for league play and practice for league play only. Bowlers must maintain six feet of distance, only two bowlers are allowed per lane, players may not switch teams in league play or share equipment. Bowling balls and shoes must be disinfected after every use. No spectators are allowed. Masks are required, and bowling is not considered an allowable exception for exercise activities or team sports.

Inslee also updated the rules for outdoor recreation in Phases 1 and 2 to clarify that go-kart tracks, ORV/motocross facilities and spectators at participant-only motorsports, camping, races and events are not allowed.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News