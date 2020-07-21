You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County on Tuesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 374. 

Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 129 cases are considered recovered. 

The county reported its first three virus-related deaths last week, two men in their 80s and one woman in her 60s. They all were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the IMT.

The county has reported 30 new cases so far this week and a total of 186 new cases in July. 

This story will be expanded. 

