Cowlitz reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County on Tuesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 374.

Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 129 cases are considered recovered.

The county reported its first three virus-related deaths last week, two men in their 80s and one woman in her 60s. They all were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the IMT.

The county has reported 30 new cases so far this week and a total of 186 new cases in July.

This story will be expanded.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.