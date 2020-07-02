Cowlitz reports 11 new COVID cases; Inslee boosts mask mandate

Krager said often employee screening procedures are not strong enough to catch and prevent everyone with COVID-19 symptoms from working. He said dismissing symptoms because they could be something else, like allergies, has “gotten us into trouble a few times.” It’s better to err on the side of caution and restrict people with symptoms from working, he said.

The county has enough testing supplies, and Krager said he wants to see testing increase to help slow the virus’ spread. He said he advised local health care providers to be more liberal with testing close contacts with no symptoms or those with mild symptoms who think they may have been exposed.

Health officials, still saying that they are protecting patient privacy, are declining to report which businesses are seeing increases in cases.

However, sources at the WestRock paper mill in Longview told TDN that about 20 workers have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday. Roughly 80 others are out on quarantine because they were potentially exposed or because they are awaiting their own test results, according to the sources.