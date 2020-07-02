Cowlitz reports 11 new COVID cases; Inslee boosts mask mandate

Cowlitz County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 205. Although it’s unlikely the county will move backwards in the governor’s phased reopening plan, it also won’t be moving forward anytime soon, according to the county’s top health official.
In response to rising cases across the state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he will bar businesses from serving customers unless they wear a face mask. The mandate takes effect Tuesday. People with medical conditions are exempt and have to tell the businesses they have a condition but don’t have to disclose its nature, Inslee said.
Businesses not complying could face sanctions, fines or potential closure, but Inslee said he doesn’t want to use those enforcement methods and shouldn’t have to in most cases.
COVID-19 cases are becoming more commonplace at Cowlitz County businesses, said Dr. Steve Krager, county health officer. The virus is often brought to a workplace from someone with no symptoms or mild symptoms who was infected by a household member or at a social gathering, he said.
Although businesses are following state guidelines, one of the biggest shortfalls is enforcing face mask requirements, Krager said. Employees have been required to wear masks since June 8, but the policy doesn’t mean much if it’s not enforced, he said.
Krager said often employee screening procedures are not strong enough to catch and prevent everyone with COVID-19 symptoms from working. He said dismissing symptoms because they could be something else, like allergies, has “gotten us into trouble a few times.” It’s better to err on the side of caution and restrict people with symptoms from working, he said.
The county has enough testing supplies, and Krager said he wants to see testing increase to help slow the virus’ spread. He said he advised local health care providers to be more liberal with testing close contacts with no symptoms or those with mild symptoms who think they may have been exposed.
Health officials, still saying that they are protecting patient privacy, are declining to report which businesses are seeing increases in cases.
However, sources at the WestRock paper mill in Longview told TDN that about 20 workers have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday. Roughly 80 others are out on quarantine because they were potentially exposed or because they are awaiting their own test results, according to the sources.
The company did not return requests for comment Wednesday and Thursday. However, earlier this week, AWPPW Local 153 President Scott Tift said the confirmed cases are “definitely concerning,” though he did not have an exact total for the cases at that time. The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers represents about 800 workers at the mill.
“We obviously are not the first ones to be hit with this sort of thing. When you are dealing with a workforce as large as ours, it’s like a small city. So it’s definitely concerning. It has been from day one,” Tift said. “This has always been on the forefront of our thoughts: What do we do when this does happen?”
Tift said the company is “doing the best they can” to respond quickly and effectively to keep workers safe. The union is working with the company and county health officials in the response, Tift said.
“Our biggest issue right now it really scheduling of people. Once we have people that have positive results, and then we contact trace and the people they worked around are quarantined, it creates a shortage. It’s an even bigger shortage than we had before.”
As a consequence, more employees are forced to work overtime to make up the difference.
In another development Thursday, Gov. Inslee announced a pause on any counties from moving forward in his phased reopening plan for at least two weeks.
Krager said it’s unlikely Cowlitz County will move back to Phase 1 and the state hasn’t announced criteria for what would warrant moving backwards.
Cowlitz County has recorded 36 new virus cases this week. The caseload has increased over the past month, with about 56% of the county’s cases reported in June.
The county has been fortunate to have a low number of hospitalizations and no deaths. However, Krager said he’s concerned more hospitalizations may follow the recent increase in cases because it can take a couple weeks for an infection to become severe enough to require hospital care.
Statewide and locally, cases are skewing toward younger and healthier people, Krager said. But it’s still a “numbers game” and as more people are infected, it’s likely some will get sick enough for the hospital, he said.
Two Cowlitz virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, up from one on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The number of recovered patients, which is updated weekly on Fridays, remains at 74.
Krager said the Cowlitz’s relatively low number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are a testament to the actions the state and local agencies have taken, as well the public staying vigilant. However, he said he’s worry that it may have caused complacency.
“That’s kind of human nature. If we don’t have first hand experiences it’s harder to recognize it as a threat,” Krager said. “Just because we’ve done well in keeping case numbers low, doesn’t mean the virus is not a threat, it just means we’ve done the right thing. If we change course, it may become a lot more real for more people.”
