Cowlitz reports 10 more COVID cases Monday

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 caseload jumped by 10 cases over the weekend, bringing the total case count to 112 Monday.

That's a nearly 10% rise in cases since Friday.

County officials planned to meet Monday to discuss whether to move forward with the an application to move to phase 3 of the governor's "Safe Start," said Ralph Herrera, spokesperson for the county's COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).

The health department and county Chief of Staff Axel Swanson tentatively plan to make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners at a Tuesday meeting, Herrera said.

Of the 112 positive cases, 44 are currently active, according to the IMT's data dashboard. Only one COVID patient is in the hospital currently.

Additional information about the new cases was not immediately available. However, they do not appear to be linked to the nursing home tested over the weekend.

Herrera said the IMT is still waiting on results for the last of 97 people tested in that nursing home, which was the county's first known infection at a long-term care facility. So far 95 of 96 tests have come back negative.