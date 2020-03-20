Cowlitz PUD waives late fees, suspends shut-offs in light of COVID-19

The Cowlitz PUD will waive all late fees and will not shut off power to customers who can't afford to pay their bills during the coronavirus outbreak, the utility announced Friday.
The decision comes after Gov. Jay Inslee this week released a proclamation to "strongly encourage" public utilities across the state to ease the financial impacts on customers, including by preventing power disconnections and waiving late fees.
This change is effective immediately and lasts "until further notice," according to the PUD release. Customers facing financial hardships are asked to contact PUD customer service to plan out their payments and avoid accruing debt.
The PUD can be reached at 360-423-2210 or customerservice@cowlitzpud.org.