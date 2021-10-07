 Skip to main content
Cowlitz PUD receives stable credit rating, could lower cost of future borrowing
Cowlitz PUD

The Cowlitz PUD sign on 12th Avenue in Longview. 

 Courtney Talak

The Cowlitz Public Utility District received a stable assessment from the national credit rating agency Fitch Ratings earlier this month.

Fitch Ratings reported the PUD's strongest factors include its lack of debt and low operating costs. The PUD owns a hydroelectric project on the Lewis River, which Fitch called a "a very inexpensive but concentrated hydro power supply." Fitch also reported the PUD has a "very strong revenue source" because almost all of its sales come from a local "monopolistic demand." Fitch reports the PUD sells only a small portion of power in the more competitive wholesale markets. 

A weaker factor, according to Fitch, is that the PUD heavily relies on revenue from three large paper mill customers, creating an "asymmetric risk." According to Fitch, more than 50% of the PUD's revenue comes from three large pulp mills. 

The PUD issued a statement Tuesday, stating its "revenue bond rating of 'A' " from Fitch will help the organization "achieve lower borrowing costs." The organization provides power to about 50,000 customers in Cowlitz County, according to the statement. 

