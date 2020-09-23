Cowlitz PUD rates will remain steady for third year in a row

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local electric rates for Cowlitz PUD customers will not rise in 2021.

PUD commissioners on Tuesday approved the 2021 budget, which keeps rates steady for the third year in a row, according to a news release.

Commission Board President David Quinn said he is thankful the PUD's conservative fiscal planning resulted in the ability to keep rates where they are.

“It is important we continue to monitor and manage our budget in ways that are not only responsible to the public, but continue to support and maintain our valuable infrastructure," Quinn said in a prepared statement Tuesday. "After the economic hardships so many in our community have faced, we are relieved to have the ability to maintain our rates for the third year.”

All monthly rate classes will remain unchanged, and residential customers who have qualified for a low-income discount rate for 2020-2022 will continue to have their discount applied to these rates, according to the release.

