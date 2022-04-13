Cowlitz PUD: More outages in Monday storm than from all of 2021

Monday's snowstorm caused more than 1 million minutes of storm outages for Cowlitz Public Utility District customers.

The Cowlitz PUD posted on its Facebook page the outages were the largest power issue from a storm in more than a decade. The storm caused more outage minutes Monday than the combined outage minutes from all storms in 2021.

According to the PUD, at some point during the storm 29,000 customers — more than half its total customer base — lost power. Several customers reportedly lost power multiple times.

Cowlitz PUD spokeswoman Alice Dietz said the widespread outages were caused by the heavy snow that fell Monday and the rain that fell the previous days before the snowfall.

"Trees are heavy with water weight. When you add snow on top of that, it leads to a lot of breaking limbs and downed trees," Dietz said.

Trees hit two transmission lines in the Castle Rock area, causing the most widespread outages in northern Cowlitz County. Smaller outages were caused by trees hitting lines in "hundreds of locations," according to the PUD.

PUD crews and mutual aid provided by other counties worked from around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon to repair the majority of the damage.

Dietz said repair crews first focused on the largest outages and the ones that affected emergency services. The local linemen were aided by PUD crews from Clallam, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Snohomish counties, and Magnum Power.

"We have a good relationship with our neighboring counties, so the ones that weren't hit as hard were willing to help out and provide aid," Dietz said.

As of noon Wednesday, fewer than 20 outages still listed on the PUD's online map.

Dietz said exact outage numbers and reports about the storm will be gathered over the next week and presented at the Board of Commissioners meeting April 26.

April 18 is National Lineman Appreciation Day, honoring power line workers.

