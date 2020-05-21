Cowlitz PUD: Federal program can ease electric bill woes, COVID hardship

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A federally funded program that helps families pay utility bills can assist people hit financially by the coronavirus, according to the Cowlitz PUD.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is overseen locally by Lower Columbia CAP, can provide up to $1,000 to eligible households to help pay electric bills.

People can schedule an appointment to apply by calling CAP at 360-425-3430 ext. 231.

The program recently received supplemental funding through the coronavirus stimulus package to help "prevent, prepare for, or respond to home energy needs" relating to the pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Cowlitz PUD pointed to the program Thursday as a tool for customers who may be facing "economic hardships" due to COVID-19.

Funding to the program is limited, though, so it's "urgent customers call for assistance as soon as possible," the PUD said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.