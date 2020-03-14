Cowlitz PUD, City of Rainier to restrict public access due to coronavirus
Cowlitz PUD, City of Rainier to restrict public access due to coronavirus

In response to the new coronavirus, Cowlitz PUD and the City of Rainier have both announced they will restrict public access.

In addition, the Kelso Senior Center announced it would postpone all regular activities, effective immediately.

Cowlitz PUD will close its public lobby, but it will maintain regular staffing and hours for customer service available at the drive-through window, by phone or online, according to a press release.

The City of Rainier is asking residents to pay utility bills online, by mail or in the drop box outside of City Hall located at 106 West B Street, according to a press release. Payment due dates for this billing cycle have been extended to May 1.

For any other city matters, residents call contact the city at 503-556-7301 or send an email to info@cityofrainier.com.

Additional information about other closures and cancellations in Cowlitz County is available online at TDN.com.

