Cowlitz presidential primary turnout on track with 2016

Cowlitz County turnout in the presidential primary so far is on par with the 2016 results, but it’s plagued by invalid ballots, with nearly 5% of the voters failing to mark party affiliation on the ballot envelope.
Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said turnout as of Wednesday was 29.4%. At this time in 2016, she said turnout was 29.2%. Of the 19,300 ballots returned, 1,016 did not indicate a party preference, making them invalid, she said. In addition, 10 voters checked both parties, another invalidating error.
Fundingsland said those who did not mark a party will get a chance to correct it if they want their vote to count. The election office is sending letters with the chance for voters to fix their ballots, and between March 17th and 19th the office will also call people with challenged ballots.
However, those who marked both parties and signed will not be able to correct it, Fundingsland said, because the law considers that intentional.
Statewide, 46,771 people have not marked a party at all, according to state elections data as of Tuesday, and 387 people marked both parties.
Fundingsland said there has been a lot of voter frustration with the public envelope selection, and she said the high numbers of unmarked ballots might be a form of protest against having to declare a party preference.
Summer O’Neill, Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee chair, said she thinks the confusion was because of the transition from a caucus process in 2016 to a primary for both parties this year.
“I think this is going to be a big education year for us,” O’Neill said. “And again because it’s that transition year there are some amount of mistakes that are expected.”
However, she also said she was disappointed that Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, announced she won’t vote in presidential primary due to the need to designate a party preference. As secretary of state, she is the state’s elections official.
“It’s a really dangerous thing for someone in her position to be saying,” O’Neill said. “We need to do everything we can to get everyone to vote.”
In the 2016 presidential primary, Cowlitz County voter turnout was about 40%. O’Neill said she isn’t worried that the dwindling democratic field will decrease participation between now and March 10, which is the final day of balloting.
“Turnout is relatively low right now, but a lot of people have been waiting for Super Tuesday to cast their ballots,” she said.
She said some voters who cast ballots earlier are upset their candidate had dropped out. O’Neill said the Democratic Party will hold a caucus on May 3 to select delegates to go to state conventions, and those who felt their ballot didn’t count “are still welcome to come and be a delegate for any candidate.”
People who have not yet registered to vote in the upcoming presidential can register in person at the county election office through 8 p.m. March 10, which is also the deadline to turn in ballots.
Completed ballots can be mailed, dropped off at the Cowlitz County Elections Office at 207 North Fourth Ave. in Kelso or put in ballot drop boxes throughout the county, according to the Cowlitz County Elections website.
Here are the drop box sites in Cowlitz County:
Longview: Two locations, 1525 Broadway near City Hall and at the Civic Center Circle near the veterans’ memorial.
Kelso: Bridge Market Lane between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen Street Bridge.
Castle Rock: 137 Cowlitz St. in front of the Castle Rock Library.
Kalama: 514 North First St. near the post office.
Woodland: 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street.
Ryderwood: 208 Morse St.