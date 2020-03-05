Cowlitz presidential primary turnout on track with 2016

Summer O’Neill, Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee chair, said she thinks the confusion was because of the transition from a caucus process in 2016 to a primary for both parties this year.

“I think this is going to be a big education year for us,” O’Neill said. “And again because it’s that transition year there are some amount of mistakes that are expected.”

However, she also said she was disappointed that Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, announced she won’t vote in presidential primary due to the need to designate a party preference. As secretary of state, she is the state’s elections official.

“It’s a really dangerous thing for someone in her position to be saying,” O’Neill said. “We need to do everything we can to get everyone to vote.”

In the 2016 presidential primary, Cowlitz County voter turnout was about 40%. O’Neill said she isn’t worried that the dwindling democratic field will decrease participation between now and March 10, which is the final day of balloting.

“Turnout is relatively low right now, but a lot of people have been waiting for Super Tuesday to cast their ballots,” she said.