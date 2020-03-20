You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz 2 plans training burn Saturday
Cowlitz 2 plans training burn Saturday

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue will hold a training burn at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1210 North Seventh Ave. in Kelso. 

The burn will continue until the structure is demolished, according to a press release. Smoke will be visible from Interstate 5.

During the burn, North Seventh Avenue will be closed from Sunnyside Street to 10th Avenue, and one block on North 10th Avenue will be closed from Sunnyside Street to Bloyd Street. 

The department plans to follow social distancing protocols by limiting the people participating and keeping a physical distance from each other, according to the press release. Cowlitz 2 also asks that people watching the burn also maintain a physical distance from each other. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends six feet. 

"This is a long-planned event, and this training is essential to qualify new firefighters to respond to structure fire," the press release said. 

