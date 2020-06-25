Cowlitz officials encourage face masks to decrease rising COVID cases

Cowlitz County health officials are asking residents to follow the new statewide order to wear masks in public to help stem the county’s rise in coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee and State Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced the statewide public health order requiring people to wear “a face covering that covers their nose and mouth” indoors and outdoors (when social distancing can’t be maintained) because of increasing virus activity.
Cowlitz County has seen a 31% increase in cases over the past week. The county’s application to move to a modified Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan was paused Wednesday because of the increase, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
IMT spokesperson Ralph Herrera said the county will only be able to move to Phase 3 and beyond by stopping the spread of the virus and the increase in case numbers.
One of the state’s metrics for moving forward is the rate of new cases during the past two weeks, with a goal of 25 cases per 100,000 people. For Cowlitz County, with a population of about 109,000, that would be 27 cases in the last 14 days.
While Cowlitz County had 39 cases per 100,000 when it submitted the application on June 18, according to an IMT press release, that number rose to 62 per 100,000 during the next 14 days, “significantly above” the state goal, the press release said.
Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 159. Of the total, 71 cases are recovered, according to the IMT. One Cowlitz County virus patient is hospitalized outside of the county, according to the IMT.
Herrera said at least 75% of the new cases are close personal contacts of other infected individuals and did not get the virus from community spread. But the county’s rising numbers are a clear indication of a spread, he said.
“Frustration and anxiety over evolving guidance throughout the pandemic is understandable,” Herrera said in the release.
“At the end of the day, we all want to do our part to reduce or eliminate the spread of the disease. The number of positive cases has significantly increased in Cowlitz County and one way to reduce these cases is to wear masks in public.”
The county health department will continue to monitor the situation and work with the state to move forward in two weeks, according to the IMT.
According to the state Department of Health, emerging science on face coverings indicates they are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 if people wear them consistently. The masks help prevent those with the virus but not showing symptoms from spreading it to others, according to the department.
Under the order, individuals may remove their masks when eating or drinking; while communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing; when necessary to confirm the individual’s identity; and when outdoors as long as they can distance six feet from others.
The new state order has exemptions, including those with certain medical conditions or disabilities, and children under the age of five. The state recommends children ages three to five, with adult assistance, wear a face covering in public places where six feet of distance can’t be maintained and where vulnerable people must go, such as the grocery store.
A spokesman for Inslee said that violation of the statewide mask order is a misdemeanor, and could be punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
However, Inslee said Tuesday the state will focus on education over enforcement. The governor said enforcement could be used if necessary, but believes most people will get behind the order voluntarily.
Since June 8, the state has required workers to wear masks unless they are alone. Businesses are also required to post signs encouraging customers or clients to wear masks.
The IMT’s role is to inform and educate the community, Herrera said. The IMT and the Cowlitz Association of Sheriff and Police Chiefs will update the public on guidance as it becomes available, he said.
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in response to inquiries, stated that the state doesn’t prohibit concealed carry while wearing a mask. The sheriff’s office “at this point, will be joining police chiefs in the educate and inform tact,” according to a social media post.
“Enforcement should be an option only in the most egregious of circumstances. Citizens, as always, should make appropriate judgments as to their personal safety,” the post said.
According to the Department of Health, if someone is not wearing a mask in public, there’s “no need to say anything to them” because some people may have a medical reason for not wearing one. Individuals should still keep six feet of distance between them and others, whether they are wearing masks or not, according to the department.
The state has sent about 2.8 million cloth face masks to county emergency management departments to distribute to low income residents. Cowlitz County received 71,450, according to the state.
