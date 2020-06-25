Cowlitz officials encourage face masks to decrease rising COVID cases

Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 159. Of the total, 71 cases are recovered, according to the IMT. One Cowlitz County virus patient is hospitalized outside of the county, according to the IMT.

Herrera said at least 75% of the new cases are close personal contacts of other infected individuals and did not get the virus from community spread. But the county’s rising numbers are a clear indication of a spread, he said.

“Frustration and anxiety over evolving guidance throughout the pandemic is understandable,” Herrera said in the release.

“At the end of the day, we all want to do our part to reduce or eliminate the spread of the disease. The number of positive cases has significantly increased in Cowlitz County and one way to reduce these cases is to wear masks in public.”

The county health department will continue to monitor the situation and work with the state to move forward in two weeks, according to the IMT.

According to the state Department of Health, emerging science on face coverings indicates they are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 if people wear them consistently. The masks help prevent those with the virus but not showing symptoms from spreading it to others, according to the department.