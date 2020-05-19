Cowlitz not among 10 new counties that can apply for Phase 2 reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ten more Washington counties can apply to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee's four-phase plan for reopening the economy, but Cowlitz County is not among them.

The governor announced Tuesday that counties with fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period are now eligible to apply to move to Phase 2. The new counties are eligible to apply are Spokane, Adams, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Clark, Clallam, Kitsap, Island, and San Juan.

Ten other counties already have been approved for Phase 2: Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Whitman.

Cowlitz County, with a population of about 110,000, had only one new case in the last week, which was reported Tuesday morning to bring the total number of cases up to 69. However, a surge in cases the week before apparently was cause for keeping the county from becoming eligible to apply to move to Phase 2, at least at this point.

The county gained 20 cases in the last two weeks, or a rate of about 18 per 100,000.

It was not immediately clear how soon the county could become eligible if its caseload continues to stay low.

As of today, 22 of the state's 39 counties have moved to Phase 2 or are eligible to apply.