Cowlitz jobless rate rises, despite job gains

Cowlitz County unemployment rose in January despite some job gains, and the overall jobless rate was a full point better than it had been a year earlier.

According to the state Employment Security Department, January unemployment was 5.9% up from 5.5% in December but a point better than the rate in January 2019, 6.9%.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County nonfarm employment rose by 300 jobs on a seasonally-adjusted basis in January. Employment in the trade, transportation and utilities sector fell by 500 jobs, including 200 in retail trade. Construction slipped by 100 jobs. Government inched up by 100 jobs, while all other private sector services rose by 400 jobs.

Over the past 12 months, nonfarm employment in the county expanded by 200 jobs, a 0.5 percent growth rate. According to preliminary estimates, private sector employment was up 100, to 33,800 jobs. Mining, logging & construction was unchanged at 3,300 jobs. Manufacturing declined by 200 jobs to 6,600, down 2.9 percent over the year.

January and February are typically the highest months of the year, for weather-related reasons, according to Employment Security.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0