Cowlitz Indian Tribe receives federal designation to protect historical sites

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the National Park Service, Mount St. Helens — or Lawetlat'la to the Cowlitz Tribe — has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2013 because of the tribe's historical and cultural relationship to the mountain. Lawetlat'la means "smoker," reports the park service, after the mountain's eruptions.

'Shared culture'

Overall, tribal lands and artifacts have not been protected as well as other national historic sites, Russell said.

Today on eBay, he noted arrowheads — tools or weapons used by tribes — are openly sold, even though the sale is restricted by the federal government.

Locally, he said 29 Cowlitz tribal villages along the Cowlitz River — from Longview to Silver Lake — no longer exist due to the federal government, and "immeasurable resources" have been lost.

He said protecting the tribe's ancestral areas is as important to them as preservation is for other cultures.

Cowlitz Indian Tribe receives $1.55 million federal grant for housing The Cowlitz Indian Tribe last week was awarded a $1.55 million grant from the federal government to support its housing complex in Toledo.