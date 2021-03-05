 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Indian Tribe receives $1.55 million federal grant for housing
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe last week was awarded a $1.55 million grant from the federal government to support its housing complex in Toledo. 

The tribe receives an Indian Housing Block Grant annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), said Crystal Leigh, communications director for the tribe. The funds are used for maintenance and operation of the St. Mary's campus in Toledo, which includes its Cowlitz Village Elder Housing apartments. 

Leigh said the money also goes to programs to assist low-income Native Americans with rent, mortgage and down payments, as well as home rehab and repairs. 

Last week, HUD announced it awarded $652 million in grants to nearly 600 federally recognized tribes and native villages for housing programs. Washington tribes, including the Cowlitz, received a total of $42.4 million. 

The block grant program provides a range of affordable housing activities on reservations and related areas, according to HUD.

Eligible activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.

