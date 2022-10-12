Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns Saturday after two years of cancellations

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The powwow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.

The grand entries are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. A free salmon dinner is at 5 p.m.

If you go What: Cowlitz Indian Tribe Powwow When: 1 p.m. Saturday Where: Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview Cost: Free Info: Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow on Facebook

A powwow is a Native American celebration during which people from a variety of indigenous nations gather for dancing, singing and honoring traditions, according to the Cowlitz Tribe.

Saturday’s powwow will include drums, dancing and dance competitions. Spectators, including nontribal members, are welcome to attend the family friendly event, where no drugs or alcohol are allowed, according to the tribe.

The powwow will also include 46 Native American vendors selling beadwork, clothing, blankets, hats, pottery, books, drums and food. Specially-designed pow wow gear will also be sold at the event.

“Our powwow committee is excited to be bringing our Cowlitz pow wow back after the pandemic,” said Shaina Okert, Cowlitz Indian Tribe communications team, in an email. “A great team has come together to bring the celebration to life and we all look forward to Saturday.”