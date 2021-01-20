Cowlitz Indian Tribe gets grant to survey beaver habitat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The live trapping and relocating of “nuisance” beavers has long been recognized as a beneficial wildlife management practice and has been successfully used locally to restore and maintain stream ecosystems.

In the past, the Cowlitz Tribe has also worked with the Cascade Forest Conservancy to release beaver into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

This grant will allow the Cowlitz Indian Tribe to inventory existing beaver habitat in Southwest Washington on both private and public timber lands in the aboriginal lands of the Tribe, which extend across much of Southwest Washington.

The inventory includes field surveys that will see if computer-modeled beaver habitat sites are the same in reality, evaluate the habitat on the ground, quantify the quality of that habitat and map the resulting classification, according to the tribal press release.

The work will also ensure that potential beaver sites aren’t already occupied, according to a Fish and Wildlife press release.

Cowlitz chairman Harju said in a press release that beaver are important to the Cowlitz peoples, which is part of the drive to reintroduce them.

“Our culture and members depend upon a healthy ecosystem,” he said. “Beaver are a key species that enable the ecosystem to function properly. This project will lay foundational work for strategic beaver relocation to suitable habitat within the aboriginal lands of the tribe.”

