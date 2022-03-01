Cowlitz Indian Tribe donates to Clark County teen camp, therapy nonprofit

RIDGEFIELD — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe presented checks for a total of at least $110,000 Monday to local nonprofits during its foundation event at the tribe's ilani casino in Ridgefield.

A teen camp in Battle Ground called Camp Hope received $85,000 and an animal-assisted therapy organization in Ridgefield called Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas received $25,000.

The tribe's foundation has donated more than $18 million to more than 1,000 Washington and Oregon nonprofits since 2018, says the organization.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is one of 574 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and villages in the United States. The tribe's land is located in Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.

