Cowlitz Indian Tribe breaks ground on 14-story 'glass-encased' hotel at Ridgefield casino

RIDGEFIELD — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe broke ground Friday morning on a 14-story, 300-room hotel adjacent to its ilani Casino Resort.
Four years after opening its 400,000 square-foot $510 million Ridgefield casino, the hotel will be the latest addition to the venue.
Tribal members, casino leaders and elected officials attended the ceremony.
The hotel building is described in a press release as a "glass-encased hotel tower" that will provide "views of the Pacific Northwest landscape." Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.
When the expansion was announced in October 2020, officials said the hotel would include a restaurant on the top floor, spa, fitness center and various types of rooms, including suites.
The existing casino includes a 2,500-seat concert or meeting venue, retail shops, bars, at least 15 restaurants, 2,500 slot machines and 75 gaming tables. The casino is located on the tribe's roughly 152-acre reservation in Ridgefield.
Members of the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut, which owns the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
The Las Vegas architecture firm Friedmutter Group designed the hotel. Friedmutter Group Senior Vice President Chuck Jones in a 2020 press release said the Cowlitz Tribe's history will be part of the layout.
“The project’s design intent will continue to weave the Cowlitz story through unique architectural … elements, motifs, materials, colors and experiences,” Jones said.
In February, the casino added a six-floor parking garage. The garage includes kiosks that help drivers locate their vehicles and charging stations for electric cars, according to a press release.
The garage provides 2,700 spaces, with room to add about 4,000 more. The additional space will accommodate larger events.
"The new garage will allow ilani to host major concerts and other events during peak business volumes on weekends," the release states.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe's land is located in Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties. The tribe includes 4,357 members.