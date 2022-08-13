Cowlitz Indian Tribe awarded $180,000 grant to replace transit facility roof

Cowlitz Indian Tribe won a competitive federal grant for $185,368 to replace the roof of its bus maintenance facility, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced Friday.
Cantwell said in a news release the funding was secured through a federal $1.7-billion transit package called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The money came through the Department of Transportation's Buses and Bus Facilities Program, which helps fund capital projects related to maintaining and replacing transit equipment.
“Cowlitz Indian Tribe offers crucial dial-a-ride transit service for tribal members and Cowlitz County residents that allows folks to get to work, make it to medical appointments, and connect to other parts of the region,” Cantwell said. “This $185,368 grant for the Tribe to repair the roof of their bus maintenance facility – which is currently rotting – will allow the Tribe to conduct bus maintenance for the foreseeable future in order to sustain core transit service.”
According to the news release, Cowlitz Transit Services covered 1.2 million miles and made 4,598 trips in 2021.