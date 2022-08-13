Cowlitz Indian Tribe awarded $180,000 grant to replace transit facility roof

“Cowlitz Indian Tribe offers crucial dial-a-ride transit service for tribal members and Cowlitz County residents that allows folks to get to work, make it to medical appointments, and connect to other parts of the region,” Cantwell said. “This $185,368 grant for the Tribe to repair the roof of their bus maintenance facility – which is currently rotting – will allow the Tribe to conduct bus maintenance for the foreseeable future in order to sustain core transit service.”