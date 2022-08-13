 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Cowlitz Indian Tribe awarded $180,000 grant to replace transit facility roof

  • 0
ilani

Members of the Cowlitz Tribe sing in April at the five-year anniversary of the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield. The casino complex was developed by the Cowlitz Tribe in partnership with the Salishan-Mohegan. Recently, the tribe secured federal funds to maintain its transit facility in Cowlitz County.

 Katelyn Metzger

Cowlitz Indian Tribe won a competitive federal grant for $185,368 to replace the roof of its bus maintenance facility, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced Friday. 

Cantwell said in a news release the funding was secured through a federal $1.7-billion transit package called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The money came through the Department of Transportation's Buses and Bus Facilities Program, which helps fund capital projects related to maintaining and replacing transit equipment. 

People are also reading…

“Cowlitz Indian Tribe offers crucial dial-a-ride transit service for tribal members and Cowlitz County residents that allows folks to get to work, make it to medical appointments, and connect to other parts of the region,” Cantwell said. “This $185,368 grant for the Tribe to repair the roof of their bus maintenance facility – which is currently rotting – will allow the Tribe to conduct bus maintenance for the foreseeable future in order to sustain core transit service.”

According to the news release, Cowlitz Transit Services covered 1.2 million miles and made 4,598 trips in 2021. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News