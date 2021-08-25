Cowlitz Indian families head out for annual huckleberry harvest

Huckleberry picking season has hit its peak in Washington.
Many families will be heading into the mountains over the next few weekends, plucking berries from bushes they have visited for years. For members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, the tradition holds much deeper roots.
Huckleberries are one of the “first foods” that hold special cultural significance, Cowlitz tribal council member Cassandra Sellards Reck said. Starting Wednesday, Cowlitz Indian families headed into the Sawtooth Berry Fields and more isolated spots across the state to follow the traditions of their ancestors.
“This is an event that connects them all back to the mountains and the first foods. We humble ourselves and rejuvenate our spirits,” Sellards Reck said.
Sellards Reck said she’s been picking huckleberries during the summer for as long as she can remember. The tradition came from the Cowlitz Indians on her mother’s side of the family and the German immigrants on her father’s side, who also picked the berries as food.
Cowlitz Indians traditionally believe the berries offer nutritional and small medicinal benefits. Sellards Reck said the act of gathering the berries often includes prayers of thanks for the harvest and bushes split up so members of all ages can participate.
The tribe is using a property east of Cougar as the base camp for families heading out to gather berries over the next few days. The camp also will serve as a hub for other tribal traditions taking place this week, including cedar weaving and canoeing across the nearby lake.
“For some people it’s the first time connecting like this, and having that space for people to come together can be really powerful for our people’s health,” Sellards Reck said.
Last year’s harvest was modified to meet with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Sellards Reck said the tribe provided gas cards to encourage families to head out in smaller groups and provided a list of places that would be good for picking.
The large outdoor event this year still will include some precautions for COVID-19, including sanitization stations and requests that people who are feeling sick stay home.
The Cowlitz and other Indian tribes in the Pacific Northwest have been involved in huckleberry conservation for years along the land they traditionally visit. A 1932 agreement between the Yakima Chief William Yallup and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest reserved a section of the Sawtooth Berry Fields for harvest by Native Americans.
“This is a food that offers a lot and protecting it together is a great opportunity,” Sellards Reck said.
Gifford Pinchot National Forest offers free use permits for people who plan to pick huckleberries in other sections of the forest. The permits allow for up to three gallons of berries to be picked annually, as long as the fruit is gathered by hand and not intended to be sold.