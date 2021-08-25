Cowlitz Indian families head out for annual huckleberry harvest

Huckleberry picking season has hit its peak in Washington.

Many families will be heading into the mountains over the next few weekends, plucking berries from bushes they have visited for years. For members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, the tradition holds much deeper roots.

Huckleberries are one of the “first foods” that hold special cultural significance, Cowlitz tribal council member Cassandra Sellards Reck said. Starting Wednesday, Cowlitz Indian families headed into the Sawtooth Berry Fields and more isolated spots across the state to follow the traditions of their ancestors.

“This is an event that connects them all back to the mountains and the first foods. We humble ourselves and rejuvenate our spirits,” Sellards Reck said.

Sellards Reck said she’s been picking huckleberries during the summer for as long as she can remember. The tradition came from the Cowlitz Indians on her mother’s side of the family and the German immigrants on her father’s side, who also picked the berries as food.

Cowlitz Indians traditionally believe the berries offer nutritional and small medicinal benefits. Sellards Reck said the act of gathering the berries often includes prayers of thanks for the harvest and bushes split up so members of all ages can participate.

