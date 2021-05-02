The Humane Society of Cowlitz County saw record-breaking pet adoptions last year as people sought companionship while self-quarantining or working from home due to the airborne coronavirus.

About 52% more pets at the Cowlitz County shelter were adopted in 2020 than two years prior, according to shelter data.

The number of pets that came into the shelter stayed relatively the same from 2018 to 2020 at an average of about 3,400 a year, according to the organization, but the amount of adoptions increased by almost 500 pets in two years.

With more pets adopted, animal advocates anticipate a growing need for limited pet resources, particularly for low-income pet owners.

Adoptions rise

According to the humane society's Executive Director Charmaine Nawrocki, twice last year the shelter had no adoptable dogs available because they had all found homes.

All of the adoptable cats were taken at one point as well — a first in the organization’s roughly 40-year history.

“There were a couple times when we didn’t have animals available for adoption because they were either going back home and being reunited with their family members or they were being adopted,” Nawrocki said.

The shelter has one location in Longview and provides animal control for all of Cowlitz County, except Kalama where the police department offers animal services.

Pets returned

Nawrocki said people considering a new pet should think about their typical pre-pandemic lives and routines before getting a pet.

“We don’t want to see them coming back to the shelter because they don’t have the right time for them," she said.

The shelter anticipates it will receive more animals as more people are vaccinated and return to work, she said.

According to shelter data, returned pets declined during the pandemic, but now are returning to pre-COVID levels.

About 73% fewer people returned strays and pets to the shelter from Castle Rock and 50% fewer from Woodland from 2019 to 2020. Longview and Kelso dipped about 20% each. Returned animals in the first quarter of 2021 mirror those in 2019.

Programs halted

Returned pets also may increase because non-emergency surgeries — including spaying and neutering — were paused in Washington and Oregon from around March through about mid-May 2020.

Nawrocki said the pause is expected to fuel unwanted pregnancies, particularly in cats.

“Even a slight delay can increase the amount of cats you see in your neighborhood 10-fold,” she said.

The pause also created a backlog of shelter surgeries. Spay and neuter appointments are completely booked through June at the Cowlitz County shelter.

Wahkiakum Animal Advocates Group President Rebecca Hompe said her organization has received complaints from pet owners who cannot find veterinarians available to spay or neuter pets until July.

Hompe said the nonprofit formed in 2019 to assist the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office with animal control calls since the county does not have a dedicated shelter.

Behavioral changes

Animals brought to the Cowlitz County shelter recently have had “more challenging behavioral issues,” Nawrocki said.

Separation anxiety and fear of new surroundings have become more common as pets are used to spending all their time with owners.

Shelters across the country are developing rehabilitation programs to help animals adjust to being alone, she said. Nawrocki said the Cowlitz County shelter doesn’t offer these programs because of a lack of staff and resources.

Oregon Humane Society Public Information Officer Laura Klink said the organization has a free animal behavior help line at 503-416-2983 to receive advice from trainers, as well as free online training open to anyone.

Klink has attended in-person behavioral classes with her own dog at the Portland facility.

"It's really great when you understand why your dog is doing something and when you as a pet owner have the skills to manage and redirect that behavior," she said.

The Portland organization is constructing a rehabilitation center to provide a quiet, long-term space for traumatized animals to learn “to trust people and become ready to be adopted into a new home,” according to its website.

Pet support

Nawrocki said animal advocates predict in the next 30 years shelters will shift their primary focus from adoptions to providing low-income resources.

The cost of pets' medical bills can burden owners, she said.

“A lot of times, we see people release animals to the shelter because they can’t afford the veterinary care,” she said.

According to the U.S. Census, about 13% of the county lives in poverty.

Hompe said she's heard pet owners in Cowlitz County battle with whether they feed themselves or their pets.

The Wahkiakum Animal Advocates Group offers pet food, collars, leashes and emergency medical funds to owners in Wahkiakum and Cowlitz counties in Washington; and Columbia County in Oregon, Hompe said. In January, the organization received and distributed more than 1,000 pounds of pet food during a donation drive.

People can request free pet food from the Cowlitz County humane society during open hours.

The Oregon Humane Society supplies pet food to local food banks, so people can grab pet food with their own food.

The Portland organization also is building an affordable animal hospital to treat pets and bill owners on a sliding scale.

Nawrocki said she would like to create a “full-time veterinary team” at the Cowlitz County shelter to include a surgical doctor, medical doctor for general care, and technicians and assistants.

The shelter offers discounts for microchipping, spaying and neutering cats for people with lower income. The shelter can only treat cats because it does not have the resources to work on dogs, Nawrocki said. Normally it costs $45 to neuter and $60 to spay cats.

Klink said shelters aim to keep owners and pets together despite the hardships, especially after enduring the pandemic together.

"We've all bonded with all pets really closely over this past year," Klink said. "During those really stressful days, having that dog or cat to pet, that forms a pretty solid and unbreakable bond."

