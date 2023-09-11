Home prices in Cowlitz County are reaching record highs while the market is pulled in different directions.

According to the newest report from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the average Cowlitz County home sold for $486,000 in August. That sales price increased $80,000 from the average home sale price in August 2022.

A separate list of home sales data tracked by Pacific Northwest Realty placed their average sales price in August around $425,000 — less extreme but still a recent peak for sales.

The new prices may be a local record. The Zillow Home Value Index, a measure of the rough median value for all homes in the county from the real estate website, listed a median home value of $401,500 in Cowlitz County in July. That was the first time the home value marker topped $400,000, though last summer came close to setting that record.

Jerrod Strong, a RE/MAX realtor broker in Longview, has been selling homes for the last five years. He said the current market was different from the last few years in ways that often aided homebuyers.

Strong said the makeup of home buyers has changed along with the prices. High interest rates in the national economy increased mortgage rates and other costs for first-time homebuyers and continued to squeeze some people out of the market.

“The first timers are needing to come up with more money down or are getting gifts of equity from family members to come with up that down payment,” Strong said.

The high interest rates cause ripple effects throughout the housing market. Strong said fewer people are bidding on each house, leading them to stay longer on the market. Pacific Northwest data shows that homes spent around 60 days on the market last summer and roughly 80 days on the market this summer.

Strong said home sellers are having to cover more fees and be more cooperative with potential buyers in order to close sales.

“There’s not enough housing for everybody so there’s always going to be high demand. It’s just different for the concessions. You did not see sellers cover the closing costs a year or two ago,” Strong said.

Strong doesn’t expect the housing market to burst, but said there could be lower prices on the horizon. The housing market tends to peak during the summer for both sales and home prices. When interest rates flatten or decline, Strong expected more buyers to re-enter the market.