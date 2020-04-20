Cowlitz housing market steady despite COVID-19, new realty rules

The local real estate market was booming when Shea Louthen listed her home in Longview's Old West Side in early March.
The former Wauna paper mill employee soon got an offer, “but then the whole COVID thing kind of exploded” and threatened the deal when the statewide stay-at-home order took effect. She needed to sell because she’d already started a new paper industry job in Port Townsend.
“I was wondering about if any of the bankers ... could back out of the deal because of the whole COVID impact,” Louthen said.
But aside from closing a few days later than she expected, Louthen officially turned her house over to its new owner on March 31. Keller Williams Premier Partners Managing Broker Mike Wallin said the home sold for around $480,000, one of the bigger sales in the neighborhood in the last year.
Despite new limitations for showing homes and growing job losses, Cowlitz County’s housing market has remained relatively strong during the COVID-19 pandemic, realtors say. Home buyers, though, should expect some changes to the traditional search, including more digital meetings and modified closing processes.
“We used to have kind of a celebration where the buyers would sit down with the escrow agent and the realtor. … Now we literally have our clients sign our documents in the parking lot to avoid going into the office,” said Wallin, the government affairs director for the local Association of Realtors.
The county had almost 120 new listings last month, or about 10 fewer than in March last year, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. That’s also compared to about 110 new listings in February.
Inventory, already exceptionally low, fell slightly to 1.2 months, the amount of time it would take to sell all homes currently on the market. Last year it was closer to 1.3 months.
And the average median home price in March was $298,000, up $21,000 from last year.
“While health and safety is our priority, and while many are experiencing hardship, the housing market is still very strong,” Wallin said. “The low amount of available home inventory is holding the market steady.”
“It’s still a good time to buy and sell real estate."
Nonetheless, home sales have “slowed down a little bit because of the uncertainty with jobs,” said Kirstin Cheatley, a broker with Real Living, the Real Estate Group. Home inspections, for example, have dropped to between 65% and 75%, said Jay Hooper of Advanced Home Inspections.
Some buyers who were pre-approved before the pandemic have since lost jobs — and their loans, Chealtey said.
In its early days, Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order severely limited real estate business and banned in-person showings. However, an industry push to ease some restrictions has permitted agents to continue tours as long as social distancing rules are followed and no more than two people are in a home at the same time.
“It’s been a challenge because often when we sell a home, it’s a couple with a couple of kids,” Wallin said. “As licensees, we are required to be in the house during the selling, so we can only allow one person to come in with us at a time.”
Cheatley added that she’s taken a few husband-and-wife clients out on tours where she goes in with one person while the other waits outside. Then the spouses switch, and Cheatley must point out what the first person commented on during the tour.
“We can’t walk through as a group together to talk about how we could make a home work for them,” Cheatley said.
Wallin said the changes “encouraged us to really adapt to use more technology" through virtual showings, online open houses, digital video meetings and electronic signings.
Rodney Stene bought his new Longview home on April 15 after a virtual tour. He’d been looking for about six weeks after deciding to relocate from Ferndale, Wash., for work.
“Bill Josh (my broker) used Google Duo, and he walked through with this phone so I could see everything with the camera,” Stene said. “He described everything very well, so I had a very good idea what it looked like.”
Stene, 56, toured some homes in person before the new rules took effect, but he viewed several properties digitally, he said. And he probably would have asked for virtual tours anyway to save him the commute.
The biggest change to Stene’s house hunt, then, was the added stress of uncertainty about COVID-19.
“It was just very stressful and nerve wracking when they started shutting everything down and telling us to stay home. … I wasn’t sure what would happen,” Stene said. “It was definitely on my mind what would happen if they completely tell you to stay home and you can’t move. I had deadlines. … I had already told my company I was going to move.”
Many local realtors say they are optimistic the housing market will recover any potential losses once coronavirus restrictions lift.
“There are a lot of people that have put their looking on hold because of their job situation. But I think once everything gets going back to our new form of normal, those buyers will return because they need places to go,” Cheatley said. “The thing about real estate is people are always moving. They are having babies. They get married. They get divorced.”
Wallin added that some people could hit the market in the next few months to downsize their home because coronavirus makes it harder to afford their current mortgage.
“Because of our scarcity of inventory and because of the true demand for housing, absent some greater change we are expecting a pretty decent rebound,” he said.
