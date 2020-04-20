Cowlitz housing market steady despite COVID-19, new realty rules

“It’s been a challenge because often when we sell a home, it’s a couple with a couple of kids,” Wallin said. “As licensees, we are required to be in the house during the selling, so we can only allow one person to come in with us at a time.”

Cheatley added that she’s taken a few husband-and-wife clients out on tours where she goes in with one person while the other waits outside. Then the spouses switch, and Cheatley must point out what the first person commented on during the tour.

“We can’t walk through as a group together to talk about how we could make a home work for them,” Cheatley said.

Wallin said the changes “encouraged us to really adapt to use more technology" through virtual showings, online open houses, digital video meetings and electronic signings.

Rodney Stene bought his new Longview home on April 15 after a virtual tour. He’d been looking for about six weeks after deciding to relocate from Ferndale, Wash., for work.

“Bill Josh (my broker) used Google Duo, and he walked through with this phone so I could see everything with the camera,” Stene said. “He described everything very well, so I had a very good idea what it looked like.”