Cowlitz health officials urge testing to help control rising cases

Do you have a sore throat? Unexplained cough or fever? Have you lost your sense of smell and taste?

Even very mild versions of these symptoms could be cause for a COVID-19 test, according to county health officials. And for those worried about the cost, most insurance plans cover it the without copays or deductibles.

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases are increasing at a higher rate than tests, and health officials are encouraging more people to be tested to help control its spread.

“As we see an increase in cases, there’s a greater likelihood we’re missing more cases if testing does not increase at the same time,” said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.

For the week of June 27 through July 3,the county recorded 516 total tests, with 39 positives. If it were meeting the state’s guidelines, the county would have tested 1,950 people in that period.

As of Friday, more than 5,840 county residents total have been tested, with 273 positive results, about 4.7%.

Krager said more testing is not the primary cause of the surge in cases because the rate of new cases is far outpacing the increases in tests performed over the past month.