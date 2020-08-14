Cowlitz gets three new COVID cases; Columbia County reports first virus death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County recorded three new coronavirus infections Friday but also reported that 100 additional people have recovered from the virus.

The county's number of total infections now totals 506, with 353 recovered and 148 still active. A virus patient is considered recovered if they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began or a test was taken.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and one outside. Cowlitz has reported five COVID-19 deaths.

Columbia County reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday, a 55-year old man who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 9 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.