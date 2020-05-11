You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz gets 3 new COVID cases; Wahkiakum, Skamania OK'd for phase 2
Health officials Monday morning reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County, bringing the total to 68, and the state Monday also allowed Wahkaikum County to moved to Phase 2 of the Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan.

Further information about the individuals was not immediately released. 

The state Health Department Monday ruled that Wahkaikum, Skamania and Stevens counties can move to phase two of the governor's "Safe Start" plan.  This allows a resumption of all manufacturing, additional construction and in-home domestic services. It also authorizes the reopening of hair and nail salons and retail stores (with restrictions), pet grooming and restaurants and taverns at 50% capacity.

This story will be expanded. 

