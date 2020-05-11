Cowlitz gets 3 new COVID cases; Wahkiakum, Skamania OK'd for phase 2

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Health officials Monday morning reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County, bringing the total to 68, and the state Monday also allowed Wahkaikum County to moved to Phase 2 of the Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan.

The state Health Department Monday ruled that Wahkaikum, Skamania and Stevens counties can move to phase two of the governor's "Safe Start" plan. This allows a resumption of all manufacturing, additional construction and in-home domestic services. It also authorizes the reopening of hair and nail salons and retail stores (with restrictions), pet grooming and restaurants and taverns at 50% capacity.