Cowlitz Foot Patrol holding school supplies handout Sunday

Cowlitz Foot Patrol is holding a drive-through school supplies handout behind Monticello Middle School on Sunday.

Volunteers will be handing out backpacks with supplies such as pens, paper, pencils, notebooks and other basic items, according to the Foot Patrol's Facebook page.

The handout is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot behind the middle school at 1225 28th Ave. in Longview. Those attending do not need to sign up or show any documents to get supplies but children need to be present unless previously discussed with organizers.

Foot Patrol members will be directing traffic through the parking lot. All attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles and be respectful to volunteers. Face masks are required.

