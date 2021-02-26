Cowlitz first responders sharpen skills at old Kalama Elementary before demolition

For the past 66 years, classrooms in the old Kalama elementary school have been filled with books and math worksheets, but last week those were replaced with fire hoses, smashed doors and search-and-rescue exercises.

Before the school on Old China Garden Road is demolished March 1 to make way for the middle and high school improvements, Cowlitz County Fire crews from Kalama, Woodland and Kelso and deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office all got the chance to train in the structure.

“Training at the old elementary school is a rare opportunity as we can utilize water in the building, force entry into the many different doors and basically operate in the structure without worrying about damaging anything,” said Deputy Fire Chief Sammy Brown.

He said it would also let firefighters practice situations where they need to stretch a hose down a long hallway and though multiple rooms, and to run search and rescue exercises in rooms “of many shapes and sizes.”

The Kalama School District worked with contractor Emerick Construction to adjusted the demolition schedule slightly to accommodate the training the week of Feb. 22.