Cowlitz first responders sharpen skills at old Kalama Elementary before demolition

For the past 66 years, classrooms in the old Kalama elementary school have been filled with books and math worksheets, but last week those were replaced with fire hoses, smashed doors and search-and-rescue exercises.
Before the school on Old China Garden Road is demolished March 1 to make way for the middle and high school improvements, Cowlitz County Fire crews from Kalama, Woodland and Kelso and deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office all got the chance to train in the structure.
“Training at the old elementary school is a rare opportunity as we can utilize water in the building, force entry into the many different doors and basically operate in the structure without worrying about damaging anything,” said Deputy Fire Chief Sammy Brown.
He said it would also let firefighters practice situations where they need to stretch a hose down a long hallway and though multiple rooms, and to run search and rescue exercises in rooms “of many shapes and sizes.”
The Kalama School District worked with contractor Emerick Construction to adjusted the demolition schedule slightly to accommodate the training the week of Feb. 22.
Bond-funded construction of the new middle school learning commons and upgrades to the high school science labs and vocational spaces is scheduled to be completed by mid-August. Voters passed a $63.4 million school bond in 2018 to finance the projects.
Wednesday and Saturday were the days with the most scheduled training activity on site, with 20 to 26 first responders in the building the evening of Feb. 24 along with multiple fire engines, utility trucks, aid trucks and a medical truck. On Feb. 27, 20 to 28 first responders were to train all day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with multiple fire engines, utility trucks, aid trucks, a ladder truck and a medical truck.
“This was a no-brainer,” Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said. “Our first responders have always been strong supporters of our schools, and we are thrilled to be able to return the favor by providing a site where this important public safety training can take place.”
Brown said the training will ultimately improve the skills of local firefighters, meaning better response capabilities.
“We are very appreciative of Eric (Nerison) and the school district for allowing us to utilize this building for a great training opportunity,” Brown said.