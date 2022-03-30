Cowlitz Fire District No. 5 Chief Vic Leatzow retires after 30 years with the Kalama department

KALAMA — When Vic Leatzow moved to the Pacific Northwest in the mid-1980s, firefighting wasn’t on his radar.

Three decades and thousands of calls later, Leatzow, 56, is retiring Thursday from Cowlitz Fire District No. 5 after 30 years at the department, 18 as chief.

For someone who didn’t plan on joining the fire service — and who had never been to Kalama before buying a house there — Leatzow has become a well-known and respected leader in the community and the fire district.

“Vic has a passion for the fire service and has been very proactive in issues related to Kalama fire,” said Dave LaFave, former Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue chief. “He’s really ... well connected in the community, believes in the community and raised his family there. He’s a Kalama guy, a Chinook.”

Leatzow said he’s stuck around for so many years because of the challenge of the job.

“It’s never the same,” he said. “And it’s the people, not just the people that you work with, but the people you go out and help.”

Volunteer beginnings

After graduating from high school in 1985, Leatzow enlisted in the Army and became a medic. Lacking a clear direction when he got out, Leatzow moved from Montana to Portland.

Leatzow began paramedic training, but realizing it made better money, he kept his job at the Caterpillar dealership instead. He eventually was transferred to the dealership’s Longview location, where he met Mike Carlson, a customer and Cowlitz 5 volunteer.

“He said, ‘If you ever move up this way, I’m going to get you to volunteer,’ “ Leatzow said.

In 1991, Leatzow moved to Kalama, a town he’d never set foot in, after his mother visited to encourage him to find a house and settle down. Since he was living in Fire District 5, Carlson recruited Leatzow to volunteer.

Terry Sinkler, a fire district commissioner, started as a volunteer the same time in 1992. Sinkler said he was happy to see Leatzow move up the ranks and he liked working with him because of his knowledge and dedication to the job.

“For him, it was never a title,” Sinkler said. “For him, it was, ‘This is my career and I’m going to make sure everyone under me is as successful as I am. ‘”

After about five years as a volunteer, Leatzow was hired on full time in 1997, took over training duties in 1998 and was promoted to deputy chief. He became the fire chief in 2004.

Challenges

In his first years at the fire district, Leatzow saw the department grow from an all-volunteer operation to include a chief, six full-time firefighters and two office staff. That has stayed the same since 2002, and the volunteer corps has hovered around 20 people for years, he said.

Volunteer training requirements have changed, contributing to the agency’s recruiting difficulties, Leatzow said. He encourages anyone interested in the job to give it a try.

“It’s tough, it’s demanding, it’s rewarding,” Leatzow said. “It truly does make a difference.”

Leatzow said his biggest daily challenge as chief was “the human factor,” dealing with everyone’s personalities and opinions.

“Balancing that so everybody has a job, feels worthwhile and valued, you keep the table arguments to a minimum,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic escalated disagreements, and the related division and confusion was a greater challenge than responding to the virus, Leatzow said. The mental and emotional toll from the pandemic and the “meanness” on social media contributed to Leatzow’s decision to retire, he said.

Another driving factor was Alan Basso’s death in November 2020 soon after his retirement from Longview Fire, Leatzow said. Basso returned to volunteer at Cowlitz 5 after leaving Longview and died in the line of duty. His death hit hard at the Kalama department and at home, as he was Leatzow’s wife’s cousin.

“When they suffered the loss of Alan Basso it was hard for the community, especially hard for Vic,” said Scott Neves, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue chief, “I know that was a defining moment in his leadership with District 5, and the way he carried the department through that time of tragedy speaks highly to his character.”

Neves was a Kalama police officer when Leatzow moved to town in 1991, and the two have known each other for more than 30 years. Leatzow was a “sounding board” for Neves throughout this first year as Cowlitz 2 chief, he said.

“Vic has just been a really great guy to work with, a great addition into the fire service and leadership for the county,” Neves said. “He’s always been a guy who has put the public above himself. He’s been a very active, hands-on chief with his organization and active in wildland fire suppression in the state.”

Leatzow said he has been a wildland firefighter since 1994, deploying to fires across the state. He also served on the Maritime Fire and Safety Association board, the Fire Protection Agencies Advisory Council and the Washington Fire Chiefs board.

New opportunities

Through the years Leatzow became more embedded in the Kalama community, which has been “phenomenal,” he said. Leatzow was part of the Kalama Chamber of Commerce, and helped with school activities and youth sports.

Some of the kids Leatzow coached in t-ball or soccer are now volunteers at the department, and his oldest son recently was hired as a full-time firefighter, he said. During the annual Santa Cruise, Leatzow is seeing a third generation of Kalama residents.

“It definitely is an indicator of how time goes, you age,” he said. “At the same time, there’s pride and comfort in seeing the continuation of folks.”

Leatzow’s retirement will give him and his family a break from 2 a.m. wake up calls and interrupted holidays, he said.

On Friday, Leatzow plans to hit the road for a trip across several states to fish and visit friends. He’ll figure out life from there when he gets back.

Leatzow said he’ll likely spend more time outdoors and volunteering with The Fallen Outdoors, a nonprofit that organizes outdoor adventures for military members, veterans and their families.

“There’s so much opportunity out there,” he said. “I’m still young. I don’t plan on sitting still.”

Cowlitz 5 and Kalama are in good hands with Deputy Chief Sammy Brown preparing to take the lead, Leatzow said.

“I have full faith the district will still be here because it was here long before me. It’s just the personal challenge of letting go. When you built and steered the ship for 18 years, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s been an honor and truly a blessed privilege to be able to do to this.”

