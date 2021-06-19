Cowlitz fire departments, DNR prepare for fire season as hot, dry conditions arrive

Weather forecasts for Monday and Tuesday call for hot, dry and windy conditions, the “standard mix” for a wildfire.
Although potential for a large fire in the region is low this week, state and local agencies are gearing up for what is expected to be a busier than normal fire season, said Department of Natural Resources Pacific Cascade Region Fire Operations Manager Jeff Bortner.
“All the things we look at from climatology models are all pointing to warmer, drier summers that are correlated with increased fire activity,” he said.
Significant wildland fire potential is above normal for July, August and September, according to the National Interagency Fire Center’s Predictive Services.
Cowlitz County officials are reminding residents to take safety precautions as temperatures rise into the 80s this weekend.
About 90% of the West is experiencing drought conditions, with drought persisting through September in the Cowlitz County region, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s seasonal outlook.
The state Department of Ecology on May 27 issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including Cowlitz County. March through April was the driest since 1926, according to Ecology.
Bortner said the Pacific Cascade Region, which includes Cowlitz County, saw below-average moisture in fire fuels for most of this spring. A recent rainstorm increased moisture in the region but forecasted hot, dry and windy weather over the next several days could speed up how quickly it dries out again, he said.
Familiar pattern
The forecast is a weaker but similar weather pattern as Labor Day last year, with temperatures hitting the 90s and high winds, Botner said. In Washington, 39 new fires started on Sept. 7, 2020, according to the DNR.
The Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest was the closest to Cowlitz County, about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar. The fire was first reported Sept. 8 and burned nearly 25,000 acres before the weather eventually put it out later in October.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Sanders said the agency is monitoring the situation and is prepared at any point to bring on additional staff if they see a trend of east winds, high temperatures and low humidity.
“Normally we see this stuff more on the east side (of Washington), but in last couple years we’re experiencing more in our backyard,” he said. “And we certainly anticipate locally, and within the rest of the state and Oregon, having another busy summer because of weather trends and temperatures.”
Sanders said last year was a busy fire season, and in March 2019, a series of 28 Southwest Washington wildfires burned more than 350 acres, including blazes in Rose Valley and near Cathlamet.
Cowlitz 2 is prepared for an increase in fires as the summer goes on and is getting a new brush rig later this summer, Sanders said. The trucks are designed for off-road areas and brush fire fighting.
Longview Fire Department doesn’t respond to as many wildland fires as Cowlitz 2 but crews are “aware and prepared,” said Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky. The departments are part of a mutual aid agreement to backfill if the other is responding to another fire, he said.
Fire prevention
Cowlitz County’s seasonal burn ban goes into effect July 15 and runs through Sept. 30. It may start earlier or be extended if needed. Clark and Skamania counties also ban outdoor burning during the same time period.
In Oregon, Columbia County’s burn ban begins 11 p.m. June 21. Recreational fires, including campfires, are still allowed, but the public is encouraged to avoid those on dry, windy days.
Even when outdoor burning is allowed, residents should make sure to follow the rules and keep a close eye on weather conditions, Sanders said.
People cause 85% of Washington’s wildfires, according to DNR. Botner said most wildland fires in Cowlitz County start from escaped debris burning.
The Southwest Clean Air Agency, which regulates air quality, has an interactive burn map to show where and when people can burn, said Cowlitz 2 Lt. Bryan Ditterick.
Along with education on safe outdoor burning, Cowlitz 2 also plans to educate the community on creating a defensible space around their home to reduce risk of fire damage, Sanders said.
Washington State University Master Gardeners will host an online workshop at 6 p.m. June 30 about how to create a fire-wise landscape.
Residents should follow the fire departments and Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management on social media for updates and alerts, Sanders said. People can also sign up for the county’s emergency warning system to get an alert via phone at co.cowlitz.wa.us/702/Public-Alerts.
“I hope national stories from California and Oregon have made people aware of the dangers of letting a burn pile get away and how much destruction and loss that can cause,” Ditterick said. “Hopefully the public is unfortunately learning from those past events … so we can make sure we’re protecting each other and our communities.”