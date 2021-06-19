Cowlitz fire departments, DNR prepare for fire season as hot, dry conditions arrive

Familiar pattern

The forecast is a weaker but similar weather pattern as Labor Day last year, with temperatures hitting the 90s and high winds, Botner said. In Washington, 39 new fires started on Sept. 7, 2020, according to the DNR.

The Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest was the closest to Cowlitz County, about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar. The fire was first reported Sept. 8 and burned nearly 25,000 acres before the weather eventually put it out later in October.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Sanders said the agency is monitoring the situation and is prepared at any point to bring on additional staff if they see a trend of east winds, high temperatures and low humidity.

“Normally we see this stuff more on the east side (of Washington), but in last couple years we’re experiencing more in our backyard,” he said. “And we certainly anticipate locally, and within the rest of the state and Oregon, having another busy summer because of weather trends and temperatures.”

Sanders said last year was a busy fire season, and in March 2019, a series of 28 Southwest Washington wildfires burned more than 350 acres, including blazes in Rose Valley and near Cathlamet.