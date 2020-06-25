Cowlitz farmers eligible for disaster loans for winter storm damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County is one of five contiguous disaster counties eligible for emergency loans under a new presidential designation. The order stems from severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides earlier in the year.

According to a Farm Service Agency press release, Cowlitz, Jefferson, Kitsap, Pierce and Skamania counties are contiguous disaster counties, while Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties are primary disaster counties.

Farmers or producers with operations in primary or contiguous counties will be eligible to apply for low-interest emergency loans up to $500,000, according to a press release, if they were affected by the storms from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10.

As applicants have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loan assistance. The application deadline is Dec. 23. The Farm Service Agency will “consider each loan application on its own merits,” according to the release, and will take into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. Producers can borrow up to 100% of actual production or physical losses, up to a maximum of $500,000.

For more information about the emergency loans, contact the FSA office at 360-748-0083, ext. 2, or visit www.fsa.usda.gov.

