Cowlitz farmers eligible for disaster loans for winter storm damage
{{featured_button_text}}
Removing trees

Crews remove fallen trees from State Route 4 west of Cathlamet, where a landslide Jan. 23 closed part of the highway. The rock layer to the right, known as a "buttress," was placed about 10 years ago after a small slide.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County is one of five contiguous disaster counties eligible for emergency loans under a new presidential designation. The order stems from severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides earlier in the year.

According to a Farm Service Agency press release, Cowlitz, Jefferson, Kitsap, Pierce and Skamania counties are contiguous disaster counties, while Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties are primary disaster counties.

Farmers or producers with operations in primary or contiguous counties will be eligible to apply for low-interest emergency loans up to $500,000, according to a press release, if they were affected by the storms from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10.

As applicants have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loan assistance. The application deadline is Dec. 23. The Farm Service Agency will “consider each loan application on its own merits,” according to the release, and will take into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. Producers can borrow up to 100% of actual production or physical losses, up to a maximum of $500,000.

For more information about the emergency loans, contact the FSA office at 360-748-0083, ext. 2, or visit www.fsa.usda.gov.

