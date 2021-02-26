Cowlitz Family Health CEO Dian Cooper retiring in March after nearly 40 years

During Dian Cooper’s first month as Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO in 1982, every minister in town opposed to abortion walked into her office, prayed over her and told her she would go to hell if she didn’t change her views.
At the time, the nonprofit community health center was primarily a family planning clinic.
“We never agreed, but agreed to disagree,” Cooper said. “We each had our own pathways to spirituality and each really respected each other and people.”
A similar clash of opinions played out in 2017, when the Cowlitz County commissioners voted to get rid of the county’s needle exchange program after several long and heated meetings.
Family Health Center took over the program a month later, and the controversial decision came with criticism. But for both Cowlitz Family Health Center’s outgoing and incoming leaders, the process exhibited the best parts of the community.
“I can honestly say that I enjoyed getting to know some of the people who were totally opposed to what we were doing and still consider them people I can call up and bounce ideas off of,” Cooper said. “I think that’s the beauty of community — people that have fiercely opposing viewpoints can come together and approach a problem.”
Jim Coffee, deputy director and chief operations officer, said the hearings showed him how people in the county care for their friends and neighbors.
“I think a lot of testimony given on both sides spoke volumes about community’s commitment to being good place for people to live, work and raise their children,” he said.
Taking over the harm reduction program is just one of many changes Cooper led the nonprofit health center through in her 39 years as CEO, along with adding primary care and dental services, expanding to multiple locations and merging with a substance abuse treatment organization.
Cooper, 72, is retiring at the end of March. Last month, the Family Health Center board of directors named Coffee as her successor.
Coffee, 65, has worked in federally qualified health centers for about 35 years, but he said this is the first job that “inspires me every weekend.”
“It’s weird but the job is so fulfilling and really fun, and the people I work with are great,” he said.
Coffee said he joined Family Health Center in 2015 because of the opportunity to work with Cooper, who he knew for years prior.
“She’s inspired a lot of people including myself,” he said. “It’s just a little intimidating taking over such big shoes but I’m up for the challenge.”
Cooper said she hired Coffee intending for him to take over when she retired. The two have worked closely for the past five years toward that goal, which has “been a joy,” Coffee said.
Cooper announced in June she would retire within the following year after her successor was chosen. After trying to retire for a few years, she set a date last year because “it was time.”
The organization’s Board of Directors chose Coffee for the role after a year-long search.
Cooper will be working on some special projects over the next year or so and will continue representing Family Health Center on several boards.
“I’ve always felt it’s a special organization because this started from people in the community that built it from nothing,” Cooper said. “I’ve been lucky to do great job here … but it’s really the patients and people who work here and volunteer here, because they made it what it is.”
Volunteer beginnings
Cowlitz Family Health Center was founded in the early 1970s by a group of volunteers. It provided family planning and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutritional services and was located on Vandercook Way. The clinic soon added First Steps program for maternal and child support services.
Cooper was hired as director in 1982. Originally from North Dakota, Cooper moved to Oregon when she was 20 and worked in youth services for several years. She moved to Texas for a year but came back because she didn’t like it and applied for the Family Health Center position.
“I just felt so welcomed by the board and the community,” Cooper said. “I never really wanted to move to another community.”
The nonprofit went through a major change in the mid-1990s when it began offering primary care and received federal funding to hire doctors and additional staff. Cooper said support from the organization’s board, the county health department and other medical practices helped it successfully pull off the transition.
“We never had to go it alone,” she said. “That’s the most special thing I’ll remember, is how warm and welcoming this community is and how invested they are in us being successful.”
Federal funds
As part of becoming a federally qualified health center, a community-based provider that receives certain federal funds, more than half of the Family Health Center board of directors had to be patients, Cooper said.
“From my perspective that’s the best thing that ever happened to this organization, to have patients sit on the board and make policy decisions,” she said. “They’ve been an inspiration to me. These folks are some of our board members that question every decision, every move and are diligent about doing their homework because we’re talking about their health care.”
In 2000, the organization added dental care after seeing a huge need in the community for uninsured and low-income patients, Cooper said.
“So we really came from community social service agency that provided a lot of preventive health services to really a primary care, general dentistry” organization, she said.
In 1998, Family Health Center moved to its 12th Avenue clinic. From 2001 to 2016, the organization added locations in Ocean Park, Woodland, Cathlamet, Kelso, Castle Rock and Longview.
Another major shift in the organization came in 2015 when it merged with Drug Abuse Prevention Center (DAPC), Cooper said. The agencies decided to join to get more people into substance abuse and mental health treatment, according to The Daily News archives.
Cooper said merging with DAPC was a personal challenge because she grew up in alcoholic family and her stepfather was seriously mentally ill.
“In my professional career, in the beginning, I didn’t want to get involved in substance use because there was too much personal stuff,” she said. “But when got into it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, why did I take so long?’”
Between the merger and expansions, the organization now operates 14 locations in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties offering medical and dental services, substance abuse treatment programs, family planning, First Steps parent child assistance and WIC programs.
Changing needs
In the nearly 40 years Cooper has worked in Cowlitz County, the various recessions and cuts to major employers have changed the needs in the community, she said.
“I came to the community when a lot of the … good-paying employers were downsizing,” she said. “So when I first came to the community people had a certain kind of confidence that their lives would get better over time. They might not have insurance or money today and might need services today, but in six months or two years they would be well insured and stable.”
Many of the clinic’s patients now are uninsured or on Medicaid and stick around longer, Cooper said. But the organization often sees people transition to private insurance from a new job, which is “encouraging,” she said.
Cooper said the increase in substance use and abuse in the area has been “really dramatic.” Many people with addiction are not able to hold down jobs, so unemployment among that population has gotten worse, she said.
Homelessness is a manifestation of that increase, as well as the contraction and decrease in resources for mental health, Cooper said.
Family Health Center always served homeless people but increased services starting about seven or eight years ago, in part because of its alliance with Drug Abuse Prevention Center and Columbia Wellness, Cooper said.
“I think we’ve ended up positioned because we saw a need and stepped up and developed those services,” she said. “In my mind, it’s better to be part of solution than the problem. Trying anything to help out is better than sitting back and saying, ‘This is awful, poor us.’”
Pandemic response
Cooper’s last year at Family Health Center has been rife with changes responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coffee said Cooper has worked hard throughout the past year to keep people safe while still seeing patients.
“She was and is unwavering to her dedication to the safety of staff and patients to make sure they still have services and are being seen, but that we’re taking every precaution to make sure staff don’t get stick,” he said.
Throughout the past year, only six people that work for Cowlitz Family Health Center have gotten COVID-19, and none of them got it from work, Coffee said. Those sick also didn’t spread it to their co-workers or patients, Cooper said.
People have been stressed out and short-tempered because of being hyper-vigilant all the time, and the clinics have sometimes closed early to give people a break, Cooper said.
“I think that I’ve developed a real appreciation for the stress people are under that they carry graciously,” she said. “I don’t have to see patients or be drilling people’s teeth, nor should I be, but I can appreciate how brave the providers, not just that work for us but all around the country, are to suit up every day and go see that next patient and go try to help the next person.”
Looking forward, Cooper said the community needs more accessible and affordable housing for all income levels, but especially for homeless people, as well as more support to overcome barriers so people can live as healthy a life as they possibly can.
“There’s a lot of craziness in the world and in this community related to COVID, but I have honestly seen people step up and be kind and reach out to their neighbors and those kinds of things happening all along but really obvious now,” she said. “I think we have an opportunity to move forward on that additional kindness and sense of community … and really build from it, when 10 years ago we would have been more fractured.”
Coffee said he is looking forward to the time when COVID-19 is not the main focus. The organization has been receiving small batches of vaccine and has been selected to get some from the federal Health Resources Services Administration.
The organization is also creating a new position for a staff member to work as a liaison to homeless people and substance abusers to better connect them with care, Coffee said. The position will also help reach out to those communities to help get them COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
“It’s a pretty exciting next couple of years,” Coffee said.