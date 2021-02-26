Cowlitz Family Health CEO Dian Cooper retiring in March after nearly 40 years

“I think we’ve ended up positioned because we saw a need and stepped up and developed those services,” she said. “In my mind, it’s better to be part of solution than the problem. Trying anything to help out is better than sitting back and saying, ‘This is awful, poor us.’”

Pandemic response

Cooper’s last year at Family Health Center has been rife with changes responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coffee said Cooper has worked hard throughout the past year to keep people safe while still seeing patients.

“She was and is unwavering to her dedication to the safety of staff and patients to make sure they still have services and are being seen, but that we’re taking every precaution to make sure staff don’t get stick,” he said.

Throughout the past year, only six people that work for Cowlitz Family Health Center have gotten COVID-19, and none of them got it from work, Coffee said. Those sick also didn’t spread it to their co-workers or patients, Cooper said.

People have been stressed out and short-tempered because of being hyper-vigilant all the time, and the clinics have sometimes closed early to give people a break, Cooper said.