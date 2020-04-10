Cowlitz Family Health Center receives $1 million federal grant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cowlitz Family Health Center on Thursday received a $1 million federal grant to support staffing needs, purchase supplies and test and treat COVID-19 patients.

Several other local organizations this week also received a total of $138,800 in grants from the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington's COVID Response Fund.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., on Thursday announced $36.6 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the state's 27 community health centers.

Family Health Center in Longview will use the more than $1 million it received to pay for operational costs, as well as personal protective equipment and other supplies, executive director Dian Cooper said Friday.

"It's all thanks to our elected officials," she said. "This grant is a God-send in terms of us keeping operations stable and clinics open the hours they need to be to serve the community."

The organization, which operates multiple clinics in Cowlitz, Wahkaikum and Pacific counties, has seen a nearly 50% decrease in patients coming in for visits, Cooper said, leading to a drop in necessary revenue.