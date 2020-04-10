Cowlitz Family Health Center receives $1 million federal grant

Cowlitz Family Health Center on Thursday received a $1 million federal grant to support staffing needs, purchase supplies and test and treat COVID-19 patients.
Several other local organizations this week also received a total of $138,800 in grants from the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington's COVID Response Fund.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., on Thursday announced $36.6 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the state's 27 community health centers.
Family Health Center in Longview will use the more than $1 million it received to pay for operational costs, as well as personal protective equipment and other supplies, executive director Dian Cooper said Friday.
"It's all thanks to our elected officials," she said. "This grant is a God-send in terms of us keeping operations stable and clinics open the hours they need to be to serve the community."
The organization, which operates multiple clinics in Cowlitz, Wahkaikum and Pacific counties, has seen a nearly 50% decrease in patients coming in for visits, Cooper said, leading to a drop in necessary revenue.
Coopers said she expects the organization will see an increase in the number of uninsured patients because of so many people have lost their jobs and related health insurance.
"This will definitely help us serve those folks better," she said.
Cooper said the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) has increased due to scarcity. Testing supplies are also hard to get. The organization is doing about 45 COVID-19 tests per week, she said.
Unless there's a "drastic change" in the number of positive cases in the area, Family Health Center has enough PPE to sustain its clinics for about a month, Cooper said.
"We're taking measures to make that last as long as we can because we don't know when we'll get another reliable influx," she said. "We're appreciative of how wonderful this community is in pulling together and following the guidelines."
The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awarded its third round of COVID-19 response grants to programs this week to support health, food, housing and support for essential workers.
Core Health received $30,000, Lower Columbia CAP received $60,000, Emergency Support Shelter received $15,000, Lower Columbia College Foundation received $25,000 and Community Health Partners received $8,800.
The foundation has awarded a total $1.7 million in 51 grants to Southwest Washington organizations since March 23.
