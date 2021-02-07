Cowlitz COVID-19 vaccine providers administered 90% of doses received; Cowlitz site could open this week

About 1.7 million people are currently eligible under the state’s vaccination plan, including those 65 and older and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households.

According to the Department of Health’s vaccine plan timeline, the second tier of phase 1b, which includes high-risk workers 50 and older, would begin in the spring. State officials said they would open up eligibility to the second tier when the first tier is 50% vaccinated.

“Right now we’re trying to match vaccine supply to who is eligible,” Roberts said. “We understand there’s a lot of need for a lot of people to get vaccinated ... What we’re tying to do is match who’s eligible to who is at highest risk, how do they protect our capacity in the healthcare system and how does it match the amount of doses we’re getting.”

Roberts said approval of other COVID-19 vaccines would speed up vaccination efforts.

On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization for its single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. A study found the vaccine is 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease, according to the company.

The Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines are about 95% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For updated information about local vaccination and testing, visit tdn.com/resources

