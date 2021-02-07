Cowlitz COVID-19 vaccine providers administered 90% of doses received; Cowlitz site could open this week

Cowlitz County providers had administered nearly 90% of the COVID-19 doses they received as of Thursday, above the state’s 72.2%, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Cowlitz County providers administered 6,230 doses, about 89.6% of the 6,950 received as of Thursday.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties are working with an incident command team to plan mass vaccination sites and mobile clinics. The group is planning to open a site in Cowlitz County late this week, with more details in the coming days, said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County health department communications manager.
Nearly 834,000 doses had been administered statewide as of Wednesday, about 81.6% of the 1.16 million doses received, according to the state Department of Health.
Vaccine distribution is based in part on population, as well as the number of people eligible in each county, who the providers serve and what kind of refrigeration they have, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant health secretary. When the vaccine first became available in Washington, about 70% went to hospitals, now down to about 20%, she said.
Vaccine providers in Cowlitz County include PeaceHealth Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente, Cowlitz Family Health Center and the Ocean Beach Highway Safeway.
PeaceHealth for two weeks didn’t receive new allocations of COVID-19 vaccine but on Thursday received doses for “several hundred” patients in Washington’s phase 1b category to give next week, said Randy Querin, spokesman.
The organization expects to request vaccine each week and hope that the supply will stabilize so it can vaccinate patients in an orderly, predictable manner, Querin said. Eligible PeaceHealth patients are asked to request the vaccine through the online portal MyPeaceHealth.org.
Cowlitz Family Health Center received 100 doses last week and vaccinated 50 people Friday, with another 50 planned Monday. Family Health Center won’t know how many doses it’s getting for the upcoming week until Monday, according to the organization.
At a virtual community forum Monday, many residents complained about problems signing up for appointments at the state-run mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The approximately 4,000 appointments filled up quickly after registration opened on Jan. 31.
Statewide, the demand for vaccine is greatly outpacing supply, with the state receiving only about one-third of doses requested by providers, according to the Department of Health.
Providers are also receiving fewer second dose allocations than asked for, according to the department.
To ensure people get their second dose, the state recommends providers schedule the appointment at the time of the first dose.
Patients who received a Pfizer vaccine should get their second dose 21 days after and Moderna vaccine recipients should get the second dose 28 day later, according to the Department of Health.
About 1.7 million people are currently eligible under the state’s vaccination plan, including those 65 and older and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households.
According to the Department of Health’s vaccine plan timeline, the second tier of phase 1b, which includes high-risk workers 50 and older, would begin in the spring. State officials said they would open up eligibility to the second tier when the first tier is 50% vaccinated.
“Right now we’re trying to match vaccine supply to who is eligible,” Roberts said. “We understand there’s a lot of need for a lot of people to get vaccinated ... What we’re tying to do is match who’s eligible to who is at highest risk, how do they protect our capacity in the healthcare system and how does it match the amount of doses we’re getting.”
Roberts said approval of other COVID-19 vaccines would speed up vaccination efforts.
On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization for its single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. A study found the vaccine is 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease, according to the company.
The Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines are about 95% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
