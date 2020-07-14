Cowlitz COVID-19 cases jump by 24 Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second biggest one-day increase since the pandemic began. The increase brings the total caseload to 310.

At least 30 of the recent cases are tied to two gatherings, Dr. Steve Krager, county health officer, said on Monday. So far 20 cases are associated with a Fourth of July gathering, and another 10 are linked to a family get together, he said.

The county reported 28 new cases on Friday for the biggest single-day jump of cases. So far in July, the county has recorded 122 new cases, or a 65% increase.

Four virus patients are hospitalized, one inside the county and three outside, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 106 of the cases are considered recovered. The county has reported zero virus-related deaths.

