Cowlitz COVID-19 cases jump by 14; WestRock employees test positive

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 caseload jumped by 14 over the weekend, bringing the total to 146 Monday morning, with 71 of those cases recovered.

Meanwhile, officials at the WestRock pulp and paper mill in Longview said “a small number of employees” have tested positive for the virus. It was unclear when those cases were first reported.

“If any employee tests positive, we are following all CDC guidelines to address the situation,” said WestRock spokesperson John Pensac. “We continue to take the proper steps to protect the health and safety of our WestRock team, including practicing social distancing, implementing daily health screenings and temperature checks, and reinforcing proper hygiene and preventative practices. We have also increased cleaning and sanitization protocols at our facilities.”

Two Cowlitz County residents of the 146 that tested positive for the virus are hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website.

Wahkiakum County health officials also on Monday reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total to five. It’s the first new case in the county since May 11.