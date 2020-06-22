Cowlitz COVID-19 cases jump by 14 over the weekend

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 caseload jumped by 14 over the weekend, bringing the total to 146 Monday morning with 71 of those cases recovered.
Two Cowlitz residents with the virus are hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. According to the IMT, 71 of the cases are considered recovered.
Wahkiakum County health officials Monday reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county's total to five. It's the first new case in the county since May 11.
That individual is in self-quarantine and does not currently require medical care, according to a Wahkiakum County health department press release. At this time, additional community spread from this patient seems low, according to the release.
"We have expected this. We have planned for this. We continue to coordinate with partner agencies to monitor for the disease in the county," health officials wrote in the release.
Wahkiakum County moved to Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan on June 5.
Phase 3 allows restaurants and taverns to be occupied up to 75% of capacity; movie theaters to open at 50% of capacity; reopening of libraries and museums; bar areas at up to 25% capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; resumption of non essential travel and customer-facing government services; and resumption of professional sports without audiences.
