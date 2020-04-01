You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz COVID-19 cases increase by two, bring total to 18
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County health officials reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon, raising the total number of cases to 18. 

The new cases are both women, one in her 30s and the other in her 70s, according to the health department.  Further information about the cases was not immediately avaiable.

As of Tuesday, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had a single COVID-19 cases. So it was not known if the new cases added to that total.

Health and Human Services will identify and monitor the close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those contacts are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case.

The department Wednesday did not update the number of negative test results in the county, which was 174 as of Sunday. According to a press release, the department will update the number of tests once it is sent by the state. 

The state Department of Health has not reported new COVID-19 numbers since the weekend because of technical difficulties. 

This story will be updated later today.

